Serena Williams Gushes Over Husband On 4th Wedding Anniversary: ‘So Many Fun Memories’

Serena Williams helped celebrate her 4-year anniversary to husband Alexis Ohanian with a sweet Instagram message. The tennis pro took a trip down ‘memory lane’ to relive the ‘fun memories.’

Serena Williams, 40, and Alexis Ohanian, 38, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on November 16. Serena commemorated the special occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post all about her love. The tennis champ posted a series of photos with Alexis that included cute selfies, Alexis with their daughter, Olympia, and Alexis looking lovingly at her on their wedding day.

Serena captioned the post, “4 years later on this special day. I have so many fun memories. Stroll down memory lane with me. @alexisohanian here’s to making each day together special. Happy anniversary.”

Alexis posted a sweet Instagram message of his own honoring Serena on their anniversary. He wrote, “4 years ago you made me the happiest man in the world and our little family keeps me feeling more grateful every day. Nov 16 will always be a very special day for our family ♥️ happy anniversary @serenawilliams — thank you for bringing this joy named Olympia into our life even though you always fall asleep in the middle of our movie nights.”

Serena and Alexis have been a total power couple since they got married in 2017. The pair recently walked the red carpet with the daughter Olympia, now 4, at the King Richard premiere. The film, out on November 19 in theaters and on HBO Max, chronicles Serena and sister Venus Williams’ rise as two of the best tennis players of all time with the help of their father.

Mom and daughter wore matching red carpet looks at the big premiere. Serena and Olympia rocked studded black bodysuits designed by David Koma. Little Olympia is a fashionista just like her mama! “Her beads. Her pose. That is all! Last night we celebrated family style at the premiere of #KingRichard. I can’t wait for you all to see this movie,” Serena captioned an Instagram photo that included Olympia and Alexis.