Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Is Too Cute Riding A Tricycle With Grandpa ‘King Richard’

Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, in Rome to play at the Italian International Championships, goes on a shopping spree at the Gucci store with daughter Olympia Ohanian. After the shopping they stop for an ice cream before taking Olympia to the Luna Park. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 13 May 2021 Pictured: Serena Williams, Olympia Ohanian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA754105_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Ahead of the release of ‘King Richard,’ Serena Williams showed off what her dad is like as a grandfather to her daughter, Olympia, in an adorable new video.

When King Richard premieres on Nov. 19, the world will get to know Serena Williams and Venus Williams father, Richard WilliamsHowever, to the tennis pros, he’s still just dear ol’ dad! Serena proved that when she uploaded a sweet video of Richard getting in some bonding time with her four-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. In the video, Olympia rides her tricycle down the sidewalk, while Richard is proudly filming the exciting moment on his phone.

As Olympia flies past her grandfather, he cheers her on and encourages her. The interaction took Serena back to the days of her childhood, when Richard was coaching her in tennis. “A rare sighting,” she captioned the footage. “The one and only G.O.A.T still motivating. King Richard, but I call him daddy.”

Will Smith will portray Richard in the upcoming movie, which premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on Nov. 19. The movie tells the story of how Richard helped Serena and Venus change the sport of tennis as he coached them from an unconventional background to become two of the greatest athletes of all time. Saniyya Sidney will play Venus in the movie, while Demi Singleton portrays Serena.

Serena Williams hugging her father, Richard, after a tournament win. (Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock)

Alexis Ohanian, left, and Serena Williams attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2021 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 13 Sep 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Now that he’s older, Richard is able to spend some time with the next generation. Serena shares Olympia with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who she married in Nov. 2017. Of course, Serena already has her toddler out on the tennis court, although she recently admitted that the sport isn’t Olympia’s favorite hobby right now. “Honestly, she likes playing piano!” Serena told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month, adding that she played a lot of piano music herself while pregnant with Olympia. “I have a baby Mozart,” she joked. In September, Serena shared a video of Olympia playing piano, and she definitely has some skills. Perhaps she can be a tennis/piano double threat?!