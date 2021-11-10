Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Is Too Cute Riding A Tricycle With Grandpa ‘King Richard’

Ahead of the release of ‘King Richard,’ Serena Williams showed off what her dad is like as a grandfather to her daughter, Olympia, in an adorable new video.

When King Richard premieres on Nov. 19, the world will get to know Serena Williams and Venus Williams‘ father, Richard Williams. However, to the tennis pros, he’s still just dear ol’ dad! Serena proved that when she uploaded a sweet video of Richard getting in some bonding time with her four-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. In the video, Olympia rides her tricycle down the sidewalk, while Richard is proudly filming the exciting moment on his phone.

As Olympia flies past her grandfather, he cheers her on and encourages her. The interaction took Serena back to the days of her childhood, when Richard was coaching her in tennis. “A rare sighting,” she captioned the footage. “The one and only G.O.A.T still motivating. King Richard, but I call him daddy.”

Will Smith will portray Richard in the upcoming movie, which premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on Nov. 19. The movie tells the story of how Richard helped Serena and Venus change the sport of tennis as he coached them from an unconventional background to become two of the greatest athletes of all time. Saniyya Sidney will play Venus in the movie, while Demi Singleton portrays Serena.

Now that he’s older, Richard is able to spend some time with the next generation. Serena shares Olympia with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who she married in Nov. 2017. Of course, Serena already has her toddler out on the tennis court, although she recently admitted that the sport isn’t Olympia’s favorite hobby right now. “Honestly, she likes playing piano!” Serena told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month, adding that she played a lot of piano music herself while pregnant with Olympia. “I have a baby Mozart,” she joked. In September, Serena shared a video of Olympia playing piano, and she definitely has some skills. Perhaps she can be a tennis/piano double threat?!