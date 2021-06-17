Serena Williams Teaches Her Daughter, Olympia, The Secret To The Perfect Tennis Swing — Watch

Serena Williams shared some pro tennis tips with three-year-old daughter Olympia during their practice session. See how the tennis great taught her little one the perfect form for a forehand!

Serena Williams‘ daughter Olympia looks like she’s nearly ready for The Championships, Wimbledon — well, almost! In a series of videos the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, shared to Instagram on June 17, Serena perfectly outlined some helpful tactics and tips for her daughter, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., to use when she’s ready to hit the court. “You know what Grandpa taught me?” Serena asked her youngster, referencing her father, Richard Williams, who served as coach for both Serena and her older sister Venus Williams for years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Then, the world #8 tennis pro did a step-by-step breakdown of the perfect form for a forehand. “First thing you do is turn,” Serena instructed. As she went through the motion, Olympia, whom Serena shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, 38, followed suit! “Back, reach, hand, follow through,” Serena demonstrated to her three-year-old. Olympia nearly got the hang of it, but as Serena admitted, “that’s very complicated for a three-year-old, but you might get it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Along with this video, Serena also shared two more of her daughter practicing forehands. One element even involved a game for Olympia to play! “The Forehand Cracker,” Serena called it. The tennis champ lined up a series of marks on the court for her youngster to run to and try to hit a tennis ball with the swift motion of a forehand. Olympia showed so much promise, but that’s not a total surprise. Remember, her mama is a record-breaking athlete!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Another video also highlighted some of the intricate footwork needed for the sport. The mother-daughter duo ran around some lines on the floor, and even did a warmup that included a rendition of “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes!” It looks like Olympia is just about ready to join her mama or Aunt Venus on the tennis court!

But first, Olympia’s inspiring mom will head to Wimbledon for another shot at a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. Serena has won the singles title at Wimbledon seven times, with her most recent Wimbledon singles title coming in 2016 — five years ago. The tournament was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, Serena seems poised to get on the grass and take London by storm!