Will Smith Appears Unrecognizable As Venus & Serena Williams Father On Set Of New Film — See Pics

BACKGRID
Will Smith 'I Am Legend' Film Premiere, London, Britain - 19 Dec 2007
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** - Will Smith films scenes as Richard Williams for 'King Richard' with co-star Jon Bernthal. Will can be seen for the first time filming scenes with young Serena and Venus played by the actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. Shot on 02/27/20. Pictured: Will Smith, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at LAX airport, Los Angeles, America - 30 Dec 2013
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith arrive at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The couple married on Dec. 31, 1997 Pitt Jolie Divorce - Power Couples, Beverly Hills, USA View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Will Smith looked like a totally different person while filming tennis scenes from the upcoming biopic ‘King Richard’ with his on-screen daughters.

Will Smith looked totally unrecognizable while shooting scenes for an upcoming film about superstar tennis players Serena and Venus Williams — and the man who coached them! The 51-year-old actor will portray the girls’ father in King Richard, who became renowned for coaching his young daughters to stardom. Will was seen on set for the first time with his on-screen daughters (Saniyya Sidney, 13, plays Venus and Demi Singleton, 12, portrays Serena) while filming scenes on a tennis court in Los Angeles on Feb. 28. He sported a hot pink polo shirt, tiny red shorts, high socks, and a salt and pepper beard. It totally looked like he just stepped out of the 90s!

While on set, Will was seen standing in front of a cart of tennis balls, in his vibrant ensemble. He also appeared super in character, wearing a very intense expression on the court, perhaps a nod to the tennis dad’s push for his daughters to have a well-rounded physical and mental training schedule. He was also snapped with The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal, who will play the Williams’ coach Rick Macci. Jon sported a mustache, a multicolored polo, and super short shorts, as he laughed with Will while filming a scene together.

Will’s young co-stars also looked the part, as they rocked matching white polo shirts, braids pulled into an up-do, and vertically striped shorts in pastel pink and yellow. Saniyya recently took to Instagram to gush over how excited she was to star alongside Will. “Game on…I’m playing Venus Williams!!! With Will Smith as my Dad!!! One Love to my incredible team. Champions on the court,” she captioned the Jan. 10 post.

Will Smith films scenes with his young co-stars. Image: BACKGRID

The Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed film, which Will is also producing, will focus on Richard’s journey through controversy and hardship, and how he coached two of the greatest tennis players of all time. After showing early promise, the home schooled Williams sisters moved to West Palm Beach, Florida to attend Rick Macci’s tennis academy in 1991. At the time, Serena was 10 and Venus was 11. Just four years later, their dad pulled them out of the academy and returned to coaching them himself. We can’t wait to see this flick when it heads to cinemas in November!