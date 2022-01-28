Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Rocks Matching Tennis Outfit With Mom

The tennis icon and her little girl sported adorable matching outfits for a sweet photo-op on the court together.

Like mother, like daughter! Serena Williams, 40, suggested her four-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian might be the “next” tennis star in the family, when she posted a sweet photo of the pair sitting back-to-back on Instagram on Thursday January 27. In the new photo, which you can see here, the mom and daughter duo rocked matching pink sweatsuits, while they chilled on the ground on a tennis court.

Both the mom and daughter looked ready to play with their matching black and pink Nike sweatsuits. Serena also accessorized with a watch and gold chain, while posing with Olympia. The Olympic gold medal-winner also captioned the photo simply with “Next?” Almost like she’s wondering if her daughter will be the next tennis superstar from her super-talented family.

This is far from the only time that Serena has shown off her daughter’s tennis prowess. She shared a video of Olympia doing some racket exercises and putting her skills to the test, while she practiced at a tennis court on January 17. While she definitely takes after her mom on the court, Serena did reveal that her daughter also has a strong love of music in a November interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Honestly, she likes playing piano. Yeah! When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music,” she said at the time. “I’m not even kidding. I have a baby Mozart. Of course, every parent thinks they have like, a baby Beethoven or whatever.”

While Serena and Olympia definitely work hard on the tennis court, the mommy-daughter duo also clearly have a ton of fun together. Serena posted a series of photos of her little girl curled up in her lap, while she got her hair and makeup done back in December. Serena also showed a hilarious video, where she let Olympia do her makeup in September. The mom and daughter also sport matching outfits on plenty of occasions, not just while getting their game on! They both showed off their matching black bodysuits in November at the premiere of King Richard, and then later showed matching pajamas in December.