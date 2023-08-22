Serena Williams Gives Birth: Athlete Welcomes 2nd Child With Husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have welcomed their second child. The tennis superstar, 41, announced the special news with a TikTok video on August 22 that showed the couple with their newborn wrapped up in a blanket and their older daughter Olympia, 5. “Welcome my beautiful angel,” Serena captioned her TikTok. Alexis, 40 confirmed his new daughter’s birth on Instagram and revealed that her name is Adira River Ohanian.

Alexis’ Instagram included snapshots of the family of four together and of Olympia meeting her baby sister for the first time. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful,” Alexis wrote. “@serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT.”

“Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister,” Alexis added. The father-of-two also wrote out a quote that read, “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Serena announced that she’s expecting her second child with her husband while showing off her baby bump in a stunning, plunging black and white dress at the Met Gala in May. On July 31, she took to YouTube with an emotional video to share her gender reveal with Alexis and daughter Olympia — a spectacular drone display that spelled out they’d be welcoming another girl! The entire family was ecstatic as they cheered at the news that Olympia was getting a sister.

Serena has been devoted to her job as a mom since Olympia was born in 2017. In a 2022 interview, she admitted to being inspired by hard working moms the world over. “I think of what they do literally every single day to support their family and to be a rock for their family,” she told TODAY Parents during a February 2020 interview. “And it helps me keep going. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think that women are just really amazing.”