Serena Williams Announces She’s Pregnant With 2nd Child In Black Gown At 2023 Met Gala

Serena Williams stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 when she announced that she is pregnant with her second child. The 41-year-old wore a tight black Gucci dress with a plunging neckline and showed off her baby bump.

Serena’s black dress featured a crystal scoop neckline and a sheer white tulle mermaid skirt and she accessorized with a matching cropped blazer, a bedazzled headband, and layers of pearl necklaces. Serena posed with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who she shares her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with. Serena posted photos in her Met Gala outfit with the caption, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

Two years ago was the last time Serena attended the event and she slayed the red carpet when she wore a stunning Gucci ensemble featuring a fluffy pink striped feather cape coat that took up the entire Met steps with a skintight silver lace jumpsuit that was covered in hot pink stars, underneath. Her look was completed with peep-toe silver pumps and massive diamond chandelier earrings.

We’ve been loving Serena’s outfits lately and one of our favorites was her hot pink dress at the Creed III premiere. Serena looked stunning in a one-shoulder, hot pink silk gown with a long cape on one side.

Serena looked gorgeous at the event in the fitted pink silk gown with a high neck and one long sleeve. The dress was cinched in at her waist and tied at the side, flowing into a draped skirt with a slit on the side. Meanwhile, on the other side of her arm was a long cape sleeve that draped on the floor next to her.

The tennis star accessorized her look with a pair of dangling earrings, diamond bracelets, and rings, and a pair of bedazzled peep-toe heels. As for her glam, she had her light brown hair slicked to the side in a low bun while a sultry smokey eye and nude matte lip tied her look together. Serena posted an up-close video of her from the event with the caption, “Everything’s better in pink!”

Aside from this look, she recently attended the NAACP Image Awards when she slayed in a skintight black custom Brandon Blackwood velvet bustier gown. The long-sleeve dress featured a plunging neckline with a mesh bra that revealed ample cleavage. The dress was cinched in at her waist while the long skirt featured a hip-high slit that put her toned legs on display.