Canelo Alvarez : 5 Things To Know About Boxer In Super Bowl Ad With Serena Williams

Canelo Alvarez is a Mexican pro boxer.

He’s expected to make an appearance in ‘Creed III.’

He appears in a Michelob Ultra ad for Super Bowl LVII with Serena Williams, Tony Romo, and more.

Canelo Alvarez is one of the many celebrities who will be appearing in a brand new Michelob Ultra commercial during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. The commercial was clearly inspired by the hit 1980 movie Caddyshack, puts Succession actor Brian Cox as the lead. Besides Canelo, 32, other stars that make appearances include Serena Williams, soccer player Alex Morgan, and former NFL player Tony Romo.

Canelo has made it clear that he’s very excited to have taken part in the ad, sharing his clips on Instagram. The extended commercial shows him in two segments: one includes him simply watching intently as Serena tries to hit a putt, while the other features him driving a beverage cart, properly stocked with Michelob Ultra. Find out everything you need to know about Canelo here!

1. Canelo has been a pro boxer since he was 15

Canelo has been boxing since he was a kid, starting his professional career in October 2005. He’s had a grand total of 62 fights in his 18 years as a boxer, and he’s won 58 of them, and had two draws, and 39 of his wins were knockouts. He’s won world championships in four different weight classes, and he’s remained one of the most exciting fighters in the sport.

2. He’ll make his acting debut in ‘Creed III’

While the Michelob Ultra commercial may be his first bit of acting that fans will see, Canelo is preparing to make his debut on the silver screen in March 2023. He will make his movie debut in the boxing film Creed III. The film’s star and director Michael B. Jordan shared the exciting news in an Instagram Story in September 2022, per Sports Illustrated. “A star inside the ring and out … Welcome to the family. Good luck this weekend!” he wrote.

3. He married his wife in 2021

Canelo tied the knot with Fernanda Gomez in May 2021. She shared some sweet photos and videos from their wedding on her Instagram and gushed about her husband in the caption. “Grateful for so many shows of love, to God to my husband for making me the wedding of my dreams to our family, and to a great team that made all of this possible,” she wrote.

Canelo is also a father to four. He has three daughters and a son. Each of his children has a different mother.

4. He’s an avid golfer

Boxing isn’t the only sport that Canelo loves! He’s also a major golfer, which makes his appearance in the Caddyshack-themed ad all the better. In addition to shots of him in the ring and training, the boxer often posts videos and photos of himself on the golf course, relaxing and working on those skills as well.

5. He’s rooting for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

Besides being featured in the ad, Canelo is also going to be at the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, and he revealed that he’s going to be cheering for Kansas City in an interview with The Ring. “It’s a really good team, [Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes is my friend, and I want them to win,” he said.