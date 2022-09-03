Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Wears T-Shirt With Photo Of Daughter Olympia, 5, As He Cheers Her On

Serena Williams had a lot of supporters in the audience at the U.S. Open this week, including her husband Alexis Ohanian and five-year-old daughter Olympia. The latter stole the show on Monday as she cheered her mom on from the crowd, and her proud dad wore a t-shirt with a photo of her in that moment as he stood solo in the audience during Serena’s last three-set competition against Ajla Tomlijanovic. The graphic top was black and he paired it with a black denim jacket and added a black baseball cap with the look.

Although Serena was ultimately defeated that day, which marked the end of her professional tennis career, Alexis’ way of honoring both her and their adorable daughter was truly endearing. His expressions throughout the competition also proved that he was fully invested in the event and showing love to his wife in whatever way he could. The emotional day definitely proved to be one for the books.

Before Alexis’ shirt received a lot of attention on the last day of Serena’s U.S. Open appearance, Olympia received the attention at the start of the event on Monday. She matched her mom in a sparkly outfit and had braids in her hair as she enthusiastically cheered her on while sitting in a seat alongside her dad. At the end, they joined Serena for a hug and photos and looked as happy as could be.

Serena’s sweet family moments at the U.S. Open didn’t just include Alexis and Olympia. They also included her sister and fellow tennis player, Venus Williams. The now retired tennis champ thanked her close sibling during an emotional speech after losing her final tennis match on Sept. 2. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed,” she said through tears to the cheering audience.

She also credited her father Richard Williams and mother Oracene Price. “I tried but Ajla was better. Thank you Daddy I know you are watching…thanks mom…It all started with my parents and they deserve everything so I am really grateful to them,” she said. “These are happy tears. Thank you Venus. It has been a fun ride.”