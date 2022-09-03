Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Wears T-Shirt With Photo Of Daughter Olympia, 5, As He Cheers Her On

Alexis Ohanian showed support for Serena Williams and their adorable daughter Olympia when he cheered on the tennis champion as she capped off her career while playing against Ajla Tomlijanovic.

By:
September 3, 2022 11:09AM EDT
View gallery
Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, in New York US Open Tennis, New York, United States - 29 Aug 2022
New York City, NY - Serena Williams leaves her hotel and heads to play in the US Open in New York City. Pictured: Serena Williams BACKGRID USA 31 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Serena Williams of USA with her husband Alexis Ohanian, their daughter Olympia Ohanian, her sister Isha Price during a ceremony celebrating her carreer following her first round victory during day 1 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season on August 29, 2022 at USTA National Tennis Center in New York, United States - Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI TENNIS - US OPEN 2022 - WEEK 1, , New York, Etats-Unis - 30 Aug 2022
Image Credit: John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

Serena Williams had a lot of supporters in the audience at the U.S. Open this week, including her husband Alexis Ohanian and five-year-old daughter Olympia. The latter stole the show on Monday as she cheered her mom on from the crowd, and her proud dad wore a t-shirt with a photo of her in that moment as he stood solo in the audience during Serena’s last three-set competition against Ajla Tomlijanovic. The graphic top was black and he paired it with a black denim jacket and added a black baseball cap with the look.

Although Serena was ultimately defeated that day, which marked the end of her professional tennis career, Alexis’ way of honoring both her and their adorable daughter was truly endearing. His expressions throughout the competition also proved that he was fully invested in the event and showing love to his wife in whatever way he could. The emotional day definitely proved to be one for the books.

Alexis Ohanian
Alexis Ohanian cheers on his wife Serena Williams at the U.S. Open. (John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock)

Before Alexis’ shirt received a lot of attention on the last day of Serena’s U.S. Open appearance, Olympia received the attention at the start of the event on Monday. She matched her mom in a sparkly outfit and had braids in her hair as she enthusiastically cheered her on while sitting in a seat alongside her dad. At the end, they joined Serena for a hug and photos and looked as happy as could be.

Serena’s sweet family moments at the U.S. Open didn’t just include Alexis and Olympia. They also included her sister and fellow tennis player, Venus Williams. The now retired tennis champ thanked her close sibling during an emotional speech after losing her final tennis match on Sept. 2. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed,” she said through tears to the cheering audience.

Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian
Alexis and Olympia Ohanian at the U.S. Open on Monday. (JEAN CATUFFE/DPPI/Shutterstock)

She also credited her father Richard Williams and mother Oracene Price. “I tried but Ajla was better. Thank you Daddy I know you are watching…thanks mom…It all started with my parents and they deserve everything so I am really grateful to them,” she said. “These are happy tears. Thank you Venus. It has been a fun ride.”

More From Our Partners

ad