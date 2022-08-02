Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Shows Off Her Soccer Skills With Angel City Football Club: Watch

Serena Williams‘ little girl Olympia Ohanian is already proving to be an all-star athlete. The 4-year-old showed off her soccer skills while on the field with the Angel City Football Club, showing everyone how she’s truly her mother’s daughter.

Olympia, who Serena shared with tech investor Alexis Ohanian, was in top form as she put some fancy footwork on display before making a goal. She captioned the video, saying, “Running with the Angels @weareangelcity@thinkbetterjair w the assist.”

In the video, there is a quick cameo from Olympia’s dad, who is one of the lead investors in Angel City Football Club. Other A-list investors include Jennifer Garner, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, and Gabrielle Union.

Alexis recently opened up about the type of values he hopes to pass on to his daughter with his busnesses and investments. Explaining how work and fatherhood are the “strongest parts” of his identity during an appearance on the the Imposters podcast by the Morning Brew, Alexis admitted, “I spent most of my life, most of my adult life really focusing on just the career part, the first part, and then four years ago [I] became a dad. Things shifted. And that is the lens through which I look at basically every decision.”

“Professionally, … I want to be doing my absolute best work for however long I can so that my daughter can see me doing it, doing it in a way that I’m proud of, that’s she’s proud of, doing it in a way where it’s the best of the best, but aligned with values,” he continued.

“I really want Olympia to see me working, to see me building,” added Ohanian. “And I also think it’s part of my responsibility as a dad and a role model. I want her to see me put in work in something I really care about and being passionate about something and caring about something.”