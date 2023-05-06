Serena Williams, 41, Reveals How She Told Daughter Olympia, 5, About Her 2nd Pregnancy: Watch

Serena Williams gave fans the 411 on how she told her 5-year-old daughter Olympia about her pregnancy. After the tennis icon pulled a Rihanna Super Bowl surprise at the 2023 Met Gala last week by revealing she and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child, she posted a video to her Instagram revealing when they broke the news to their baby girl. While preparing for the fashion event in the clip, Serena said, “So the big reveal will be at the Met and then before we leave, I’ll tell Olympia.”

The behind-the-scenes peek at Serena’s Met Gala day began with the champ hilariously admitting, “Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant; the reason I haven’t told her is because she can’t keep a secret.” The brief clip ended with Serena and Alexis arriving to the Met Gala, shortly before the big baby news announcement.

The announcement was a visual one, as it was pretty obvious the young parents were expecting again as soon as they stepped on the red carpet, with Serena’s beautiful baby bump on full display. Her black dress featuring a crystal scoop neckline and a sheer white tulle mermaid skirt were the perfect accompaniment for a pregnancy reveal. Serena even teased it on her Instagram, captioning snaps of her Met Gala look, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

The happy news comes as Selena appears to have more bandwidth to focus on her family, as she recently called time out on her tennis career. “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people,” Serena wrote for Vogue in August 2022. She added, “Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”