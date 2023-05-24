Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 5, Calls Her ‘Fat’ After Pregnancy Reveal: Watch

Serena Williams, 41, and her husband Alexis Ohanian, 40, shared their pregnancy news with their daughter Olympia, 5, for the first time, in a new video they shared with fans. The tennis champion revealed that the adorable tot called her “fat” before learning that she’s about to be a big sister, in the clip, which she posted to both Instagram and YouTube.

“Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant,” Serena said while sitting alone, in the beginning of the video. “But she did call me fat and then she got really stressed out. She was like, ‘Mommy, you’re fat.’ I try not to take it personal ’cause I’m, like, super into fitness, but I’m like, ‘Um, am I?.’”

The video then showed a clip of both Serena and Alexis sitting down on a couch with Olympia, one day before the 2023 Met Gala, to tell her the exciting news. “Remember how you’ve been praying for a little sister or brother?” Serena asked her little girl. “Well, we went to the doctor, and it turns out I’m not getting fat but I have a baby in my belly.”

“Are you kidding me?” Olympia hilariously responded before shrieking and giving her mom a hug. “Oh my god, I’m so excited.” The soon-to-be mom-of-two then lifted her shirt to show Olympia her growing belly. The pending big sister then ran around the room before falling and yelling, “I’m OK,” to her amused parents.

Alexis also advised his daughter on what’s to come. “You’ve got to do a lot of work getting ready to be a big sister,” he said.

Serena’s new video comes after she announced she and Alexis are expecting their second child at the 2023 Met Gala. She showed up on the red carpet of the event in an ensemble that debuted her baby bump. It was a black Gucci gown with long puffy sheer sleeves. She also paired it with several pearl necklaces and a pearl headpiece as she confidently posed for cameras.