Scarlett Johansson’s Kids: All About Her Son With Colin Jost & Daughter

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson, 38, is a powerhouse in Hollywood! The blonde beauty has starred in countless films and has even earned multiple Oscar nominations over the years. Most recently, Scarlett has been focusing on her skincare brand, The Outset, which she launched in March 2022. She even bared it all and rocked a makeup-free look for the brand’s campaign photos at the time.

She later chatted with Stylist on October 9, 2023, about her daily skincare routine. Scarlett starts her day by washing her face with the brand’s cleanser and follows that up with their serum. “If I’m going to work out after the school run then I don’t use moisturizer until that’s done,” she explained. Aside from being an impressive actress and businesswoman, she is also a doting momma to her children. Below is everything to know about Scarlett’s kiddos amid her recent charity event appearance!

How Many Kids Does Scarlett Johansson Have?

The Asteroid City star has welcomed two children from two separate marriages in her life. She welcomed her eldest daughter with her second husband, Romain Dauriac, who she was married to from 2014 to 2017. Later, she welcomed a son with her third husband, Colin Jost, who she has been married to since 2020. Scarlett’s first marriage was to Ryan Reynolds, however, the pair was only married from 2008 until their 2011 split. Now, as many know, the Deadpool star is married to actress Blake Lively.

Rose Dorothy Dauriac

Scarlett gave birth to her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, in August 2014, as reported by Pop Sugar. At the time of the now nine-year-old’s birth, Scarlett was engaged to her daughter’s father, Romain. “I’m very happy. Being engaged is an exciting time to enjoy and really savor,” she gushed to PEOPLE at the time.

Four years later, the Avengers star spoke about her daughter during an appearance on The Ellen Show. “She’s a very sweet girl,” the mother-of-two said at the time. “She’s very, very, very, girly. Like painfully girly.” Rose even likes to wear her princess dresses to bed and to school, Scarlett revealed.

Cosmo Jost

About seven years later, Scarlett welcomed her second child. The New York native gave birth to her and Colin’s son, Cosmo, in the summer of 2021. Just before the birth was confirmed, the Saturday Night Live star announced that he and Scarlett were expecting their first baby together. “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” he said during an outing at the time, as reported by Page Six.

Around the same time, Colin then confirmed their son’s name via Instagram on August 18, 2021. “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” the 41-year-old wrote at the time. “#wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #we’regoingtodisneyworld.”

Much more recently, Scarlett opened up about Cosmo’s age during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Golden Heart Awards. “It’s definitely an adjustment in the household,” she said. “I think the ‘Terrible Twos’ are more like tackling me! Like, actually physically tackling me.”