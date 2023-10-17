Scarlett Johansson Slays in Plunging Black Dress & Sheer Tights at Charity Event in NYC

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the Michael Kors God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York City on October 16. The 38-year-old looked stunning when she wore a fitted black midi dress with a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

For the event, Scarlett looked classy and sexy in a long-sleeve black midi dress with a super low-cut V-neckline and a cinched-in waist. The dress hugged her petite frame perfectly and the hem ended in the middle of her calves. She styled the dress with a pair of sheer black polka dot tights and a pair of ankle-strap black patent leather pointed-toe heels.

As for her glam, Scarlett had her short, shoulder-length platinum blonde hair down in loose waves while parted to the side. A sultry smokey eye featuring thick black eyeliner and a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Scarlett has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just last week she looked gorgeous at the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards when she rocked a pair of black satin straight-leg Veronica De Piante Mick Trousers with a matching fitted Veronica De Piante Giulia Jacket. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps and Ana Khouri Diamond Delphine Earrings.

A few days before that, Scarlett was at JFK airport when she wore a green and yellow floral midi dress with spaghetti straps styled with a chunky, oversized black Prada Cable-Knit Button Up Cardigan, white Adidas sneakers, and a NY Yankees baseball cap.

Scarlett loves her Prada cardigan and she wore it yet again when she styled it with a black and white Prada Embroidered Lace Midi-Dress, chunky black leather Prada Brushed Leather Monolith Loafers, a Prada Arque Leather Mini Shoulder Bag, and Prada Eternal Gold Small Earrings in Yellow Gold.