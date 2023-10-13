Scarlett Johansson Gushes Over Pamela Anderson’s Recent Makeup-Free Outings: A ‘Powerful Message’

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock / Broadimage/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson heaped praise on Pamela Anderson for her recent barefaced Paris Fashion Week outings in a candid interview. “I think it is definitely different to see somebody that’s in the public eye, a woman in the public eye, go to a fashion show or big event with no makeup on. It’s just very different from what we’re used to,” Scarlett told PopSugar for a recent interview, while discussing her skincare line The Outset.

“It’s a powerful message for women to see that, whether they follow suit or whatever the effect is, in the zeitgeist,” she continued. “It’s powerful for women to see other women rejecting standard beauty norms.”

Pamela definitely started a discussion when she stepped out for the annual fashion extravaganza, going completely natural for event after event. And in a video for Vogue France, she opened up about why she made the decision to go makeup free.

“I don’t know, something just kind of came over me and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and I thought, ‘I don’t want to compete with the clothes,'” the Baywatch bombshell explained. “I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s a release.”

She also confessed she doesn’t have a stylist or a team working on her appearance. “I don’t need a stylist,” she admitted. “I don’t have a stylist. I don’t have a glam team. I’m just kind of doing this, freestyle.” Pamela divulged that she “just put on some moisturizer because I’m not into the makeup look right now.”

Pamela’s confidence in her own natural radiance goes far back — all the way to her childhood. “My mom always told me, ‘At some point in your life you’re not going to want to wear makeup on your skin.’ And she’s right,” she recalled in the video.

“You kind of have to challenge beauty sometimes. You know, if we all chase youth, or we’re chasing our idea of what fashion magazines and everything, we’re only gonna be disappointed or maybe a little bit sad. So I feel like this is it.”