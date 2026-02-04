What Is Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Today’ Show Salary? Her Earnings From NBC

Image Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Savannah Guthrie is one of the Today show’s most recognizable faces. Her career with NBC spans nearly 20 years, and she’s become a fan-favorite on the morning news program. As such, fans have wondered how much money she’s getting paid from the news company, and her salary details have been reported to range in the millions.

Unfortunately, Savannah and her family made headlines for a grim reason in early 2026 upon the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie. Local law enforcement said Savannah’s 84-year-old mother was likely taken from her home, and they promptly began a search for her. Savannah had to back out of her pre-scheduled 2026 Olympics coverage in Milan, Italy, as a result of the ordeal.

Find out how much money Savannah is earning from the Today show below.

How Much Is Savannah Guthrie Worth in 2026?

Savannah is currently worth about $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Savannah Guthrie’s Today Show Salary?

Savannah’s current Today salary is estimated to be around $8 million per year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She began her journey in the NBC family in September 2007 as a correspondent. At the time, she focused on politics, covering Sarah Palin‘s vice presidential campaign. She was eventually named an NBC News White House correspondent, later being promoted to NBC Nightly News substitute anchor. In 2011, Savannah joined the Today crew.

Savannah has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona, graduating in 1993, and a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center, having completed her studies in 2002. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Savannah began her broadcast career at the Butte, Montana, NBC affiliate KTVM. Next, she worked at KVOA in Tucson before moving to WRC-TV in Washington.

Where Does Savannah Guthrie Live Now?

Savannah grew up in Tucson, Arizona, but currently lives in New York City. Multiple outlets have reported that she has moved and/or obtained various properties across the city boroughs and state over the years.