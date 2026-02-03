Winter Olympics 2026 Schedule: Dates & Times to Watch Each Competition

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2026 Winter Olympics run from February 6 through February 22, 2026, with events taking place across Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo, and other venues throughout Italy. The Games will showcase top athletes competing in figure skating, alpine skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, speed skating, and more.

With competitions held in Central European Time, U.S. viewers may see events air early in the morning or overnight. Below, find the full 2026 Winter Olympics schedule, including key dates, start times, and how to watch or stream each competition live.

When Does the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Take Place?

The 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will be held on Friday, February 6, 2026, in Milan, Italy. The ceremony is set for 8 p.m. local time (CET) and will air live at 2 p.m. ET in the United States.

How to Watch or Stream the Opening Ceremony Live

In the U.S., the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock, with additional coverage available through the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com. For viewers who miss the live broadcast, NBC will also air a primetime encore at 8 p.m. ET later that evening.

2026 Winter Olympics Schedule

The 2026 Winter Olympics run Feb. 6 – 22, 2026, with some competitions beginning a few days earlier on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5. Here’s an organized look at key event blocks and when major competitions occur (all times subject to change as official daily start lists are finalized):

Before the Opening Ceremony

Feb. 4–5: Early competition kicks off with curling mixed doubles and women’s ice hockey preliminary games beginning ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

Opening Day

Feb. 6: The Games officially begin with the Opening Ceremony in Milan. Some events also begin competition on Feb. 6, including the figure skating team event.

Ice Hockey

Feb. 5–22: Women’s tournament begins early, followed by men’s competition, with medal games held during the final weekend.

Figure Skating

Feb. 6–19: Competitions including team event, ice dance, singles, and pairs programs unfold across this window.

Snowboarding

Feb. 6–21: Events include slopestyle, halfpipe, snowboard cross, big air, and parallel giant slalom.

Alpine Skiing

Feb. 7–18: Alpine disciplines such as downhill, slalom and combined take place at the Stelvio and Tofane venues.

Speed Skating

Feb. 7–21: Speed skating races, including distance and sprint events, are contested at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium.

Luge

Feb. 7–12: Luge runs in men’s, women’s, doubles, and team relay take place at the Cortina Sliding Centre.

Skeleton

Feb. 13–20: Men’s and women’s skeleton heats and medal events are held mid-Games.

Bobsleigh

Feb. 14–22: Two-man, two-woman, and four-man events run through the final days of competition.

Ski Mountaineering

Feb. 8–21: The sport makes its Olympic debut with multiple medal events.

Closing Ceremony

Feb. 22: Final medal events conclude before the Closing Ceremony, officially bringing the Games to an end.

Fans can find the full, detailed, day-by-day event schedule — including exact start times and venues — on the official Olympics website.