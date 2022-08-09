Russell Wilson’s Wife Ciara: Everything To Know About Their Marriage, Plus His First Spouse

Russell Wilson and Ciara are the perfect definition of a superstar couple! With Russell, 33, being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and Ciara, 36, being one of the biggest R&B stars of the past 20 years, they’re both two of the biggest names in their respective industries. The pair are clearly super supportive of each other’s careers, and they seem so in love with each other. On top of that, they seem like they have an amazing family life. Find out everything you need to know about Russell and Ciara’s relationship, plus his prior marriage to Ashton Meem.

How did Russell and Ciara meet?

The couple’s meeting story is super cute! The pair shared their meeting story during an Instagram Live in March 2020. He revealed that they first met at a 2015 Wisconsin basketball game, and the singer roasted him a bit about his “janky” wallet. The NFL player revealed that he’d asked her to meet up after he went to dinner with his friends, but she didn’t want to meet too late. Russell said that he pushed his dinner plans to later to hang out with her, but they lost track of time. “Next thing I know, it was 12:30, and I was sold,” he said.

The rest, as they say, is history. The couple ended up getting engaged when Russell popped the question in a romantic beach setting in March 2016. They tied the knot that following July, and they’ve been going strong ever since.

Ciara has been super supportive of his NFL career

While Ciara is one of the biggest R&B stars in the country, she’s also become one of Russell’s biggest cheerleaders, as his football career continues. The “One, Two Step” singer has been by the QB’s side through both his big victories and some of his obstacles, like when he had to have surgery after a hand injury, and she called him the “toughest man I know.” When Russell moved from Seattle to the Denver Broncos, Ciara was there for his jersey ceremony with their kids in a bright orange dress to support his new team’s colors.

Even at times when Russell hasn’t been able to be there with her for major events, Ciara has still shown love to her husband. For example, when Ciara flew solo to the 2021 Met Gala, she rocked a green and silver dress with a three on it, reminiscent of her hubby’s then-team the Seattle Seahawks.

Russell and Ciara have two kids together

Besides being husband and wife, Ciara and Russell have welcomed a daughter Sienna, 5, and a son, Win, 2. Even though they’re clearly a happy family, the football star has been very clear that he wants to have more kids with his wife. He jokingly re-proposed and asked if they can have “more babies” during a March 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Ciara also has one son from her prior relationship with the rapper Future. Her oldest son shares his name with his dad: Future Zahir Wilburn, 8.

They co-wrote a book together

Besides being husband and wife and raising a family, the pair have worked together in a few professional aspects. Most notably, the couple co-wrote the children’s book Why Not You? which was released in March 2022. The picture book was inspired by Russell’s charity, the Why Not You Foundation. The organization focuses on “education, children’s health and fighting poverty, empowering today’s youth to lead with a why not you attitude,” according to its website.

Russell was married to Ashton Meem for two years

While Russell and Ciara have been an amazing couple, she’s not his first wife. Russell married Ashton Meem in 2012, but they divorced in 2014. The NFL player announced that they’d be splitting up in a statement to the Seattle Times. “I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. Clearly, decisions like these don’t come easy. Ashton and I respectfully ask for prayers, understanding and privacy during this difficult time. Moving forward, I will have no further comment on this personal matter,” he said.