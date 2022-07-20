Ciara Stuns In A Plunging Black Gown & Silver Bra Alongside Russell Wilson At 2022 ESPYs

Ciara, 36, and Russell Wilson, 33, have returned to the ESPYs red carpet! The “Level Up” singer stunned in glam ’80s inspired long sleeve gown with a sizzling plunging neckline, revealing a silver bra at the event on Wednesday, July 20.

She picked up on the silver bra top with her silver earrings and rings as she posed up a storm on the red carpet, showing off her chic blunt cut! Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos quarterback looked dapper in a unique silver and black blazer, along with black pants. The duo looked so cute holding hands as they arrived together.

Russell Wilson and Ciara arrive for the #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/INMIaImyW8 — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 20, 2022

Ciara and Rusell are scheduled to present at the annual sports awards show. Other presenters, according to Entertainment Tonight, include Top Gun: Maverick actor Jon Hamm, actress Alison Brie, Simu Liu from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, British actor and producer Joy Boyega, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza. NBA star Steph Curry signed on to host this year’s show, which honors the best sports teams and individual players. Russell previously hosted the ESPYs in 2020 with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe and three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird.

The fashionable date night for Russell and his superstar wife came shortly after they celebrated their sixth marriage anniversary. On July 6, Ciara celebrated their anniversary by posting a sweet compilation video that included shots from various dates, vacations, and even their wedding. “Doing life with you has been everything I’ve hoped for, dreamt of, and more,” Ciara began in the heartfelt post. “It’s the best feeling in the world waking up to you everyday. I’m a better woman because of you. There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you. Happy Anniversary Mi Amore. My Best Friend. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson God is Good! Year 6. Forever to Go.”

The pair also recently experienced a huge life change together: moving to Denver, Colo. after Russell was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos after 10 years on the team. “So far, Denver’s been incredible,” Ciara told People in June about how she’s adjusting to the Midwest. “The people are so sweet. It’s the perfect combination of things. The restaurants have been amazing. So I’m excited.”

She also gushed about Russell and his thriving career. “He’s just special,” she noted. “I think most importantly, I’m just excited for Russ in this next, this new chapter of his career. This is year 11 for him. He’s been so blessed to have rocked the first 10 years.” How sweet!