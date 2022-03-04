Ciara Cracks Up As Russell Wilson Begs Her To Have ‘More Babies’ — Watch

The pop star adorably admitted her NFL husband still makes her ‘nervous’ mere moments before he got down on one knee.

Baby fever is in the air! Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson are definitely relationship goals, especially when they’re talking about expanding their family! The Grammy winner, 36, was guest hosting the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (March 3) when her NFL star partner, 33, joined her on stage and surprised her with a proposal to have “more babies.” The couple already share son Win, 1, and daughter Sienna, 4. Ciara also co-parents son Future, 7, with her ex Future.

The super cute moment happened right after Ciara received a bouquet of roses from her man, totally blushed and then revealed that he still makes her nervous. Russell chuckled and then asked the audience, “Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?” After he dropped one one knee — to Ciara’s surprise — the superstar athlete said, “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?” He quickly added, “I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least.”

As for Ciara’s response, it couldn’t have been any more adorable! The “1,2 Step” singer couldn’t stop giggling as she finally was able to get out, “We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there.” She added that she has a full house already, but she does love seeing Russell in “daddy mode,” as it’s one of the “sexiest” things about him. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens!

Meanwhile, the A-list couple — who have been married since 2016 — have been going from strength to strength as of late. They were spotted arriving together for her appearance on a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live, which came just a few weeks after they were partying for the Super Bowl . And for his recent 33rd birthday, Ciara posted photos of the pair together with the heartfelt caption, “On this day, a Leader was born. My King. On this day, a Compassionate Man was born. An incredible Husband and Father. On this day a Champion was born.”