Ciara Rocks High-Slit Lace Dress With Sexy Stockings While Out With Russell Wilson

Insert dek here

Ciara, 36, and Russell Wilson, 33, looked glam and sexy all at once as they headed to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, March 1. As the two strutted the streets down of LA, Ciara rocked a sultry black dress with a lace neckline and a high slit that put her full left leg on display. Along with her exposed him, she rocked a sheer thigh-high stocking.

Russell looked equally dapper as he rocked a pinstripe suit jacket and matching pants. He also rocked a cross necklace and rolled his suit jacket sleeves above his elbow as the “Goodies” singer wrapped her arm around his. The adorable couple was all smiles as they waved at the cameras. The two always pull off amazing looks when they’re out together. Ciara had rocked another little black dress with a sexy slit and knee-high boots for a Super Bowl party while Russell rocked a satin shirt and black pants.

Even the two are always looking high-end, the professional football player revealed that it was actually a dingy wallet that brought him and the “One, Two Step” singer together. “I had this wallet and it was broke down, it was kinda tore up,” he stated on Kevin Hart’s LOL Radio Sirius XM show. “We had been talking for two and half hours and she saw the wallet sitting on the table and she said, ‘What the hell is that? You losing with that’!”

“I said, ‘First of all, with me, you’re never losing,’” he continued. “[Then] I said, ‘Second of all, that wallet — that shows consistency. That’s what you’re gonna get from me. Somebody that’s gonna be consistent for you every day.’” That was definitely a smooth move on the quarterback’s part and it seemingly worked since the two are happily together to this day.

Since then he has been showing up for her and did so in a very special way for her 36th birthday. He had rented out the Space Needle for the special occasion. The “Level Up” singer showed her appreciation with a heartfelt message on Instagram. “Wow babe, thank you for loving me the way you do!” she wrote. “I didn’t have much growing up, but I can say I had a lot of love. That feeling made me feel like I could conquer the world. That’s how you make me feel. Like a little girl all over again. I love you so much!”