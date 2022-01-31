Ciara Goes Makeup-Free & Snuggles Up To Russell Wilson In A Swimsuit On Vacation

Ciara has been having a fabulous time on vacation & she looked gorgeous when she went completely makeup-free while snuggling up to Russell Wilson in a cutout swimsuit.

Ciara, 36, always manages to look gorgeous – with or without makeup and she proved that when she opted out of wearing any makeup while on vacation with her husband, Russell Wilson. Ciara posted a slew of gorgeous photos rocking different cutout swimsuits and in one photo, she let her naturally curly hair down while rocking a fresh face.

In the photo, Ciara wore a plunging hot pink one-piece that featured a scoop neckline and a massive keyhole cutout at her waist. She styled the suit with long curly hair and a fresh face without a drop of makeup on it. In the second photo, Ciara cuddled up to Russell while giving him a kiss on the cheek during the sunset.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Ciara posed on the beach wearing a brown one-piece that had a plunging V-neckline with criss-cross straps across the chest. She styled her suit with a bunch of layered bangles and a massive diamond cross necklace.

The singer posted a photo of her snuggled up to Russell while wearing the swimsuit. The couple was lounging on the beach while Russell smiled for the camera and Ciara gave a kissy face.

For her final look, Ciara threw on a low-cut V-neckline black swimsuit with cutouts on the sides revealing her incredibly toned abs and tiny waist. She styled her look with a tiny sheer black sarong that was tied on the side of her waist, a pair of oversized sunglasses, and a diamond choker necklace.