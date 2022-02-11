Russell Wilson Hilariously Reveals How His Beat Up Wallet Got Him A 1st Date With Ciara — Watch 

Russell Wilson is sharing how he picked up his wife Ciara, and it’s perhaps not the way you expected!

Russell Wilson and Ciara are definitely one of the cutest married couples we know, but when they first started seeing each other, Ciara was still testing him out to see if he was the right guy for her. On Kevin Hart’s LOL Radio Sirius XM show, the football star shared how he came back with the best pickup line that ultimately scored him his wife.

“I had this wallet and it was broke down, it was kinda tore up,” he stated on the show. “We had been talking for two and half hours and she saw the wallet sitting on the table and she said, ‘What the hell is that? You losing with that’!”

He continued to explain how he switched things up toward the singer. “I said, ‘First of all, with me, you’re never losing.’ [Then] I said, ‘Second of all, that wallet — that shows consistency. That’s what you’re gonna get from me. Somebody that’s gonna be consistent for you every day.'” To that we say damn, Russell!

Ciara and Russell are definitely serious couple goals! In addition to their numerous family and couple posts on Instagram, we’ve always been particularly taken with Ciara’s birthday tribute for Russell she shared last October to celebrate his 33rd. The “Goodies” posted a slew of photos of she and her hubby with a heartfelt caption, calling him her “king.”

“On this day, a Leader was born. My King,” she wrote. “On this day, a Compassionate Man was born. An incredible Husband and Father.

On this day a Champion was born. An inspiration to so many! My Greatest Inspiration.”

In the photos, Ciara and Russell cuddled up and looked into each other’s eyes while Ciara rocked a black and white furry animal print coat while Russell wore a black jacket.

Meanwhile, also back in October 2021, Russell also treated Ciara for her birthday with the same amount of love. The lovebirds went to the Space Needle in Seattle for a romantic birthday celebration as Ciara posted a video with a caption thanking her husband and he responded, gushing about her.

He wrote, “God made you for me. He made you to fit perfectly in my arms. Made you to be the amazing woman and mother you are. God made you to entertain the world with your gift to sing & dance! He gifted you with the ability to tilt the room…when you walk in ALL the furniture slides towards you. He gifted you with the ability to smile and bring joy to ALL things. Gifted you with the ability to love. Happy birthday my queen.” Russell then ended the caption writing that Ciara is “heaven sent.”