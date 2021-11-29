Ciara Gushes Over ‘Champion’ Russell Wilson On 33rd Birthday: ‘You Are Everything To Me’

Ciara gushed over her husband, Russell Wilson, for his 33rd birthday in an adorable new post.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are serious couple goals and they proved that when Ciara, 36, posted a birthday tribute for Russell’s 33rd birthday. Ciara posted a slew of photos of the lovebirds together with a heartfelt caption, calling him her “king.”

In the photos, Ciara and Russell cuddled up and looked into each other’s eyes while Ciara rocked a black and white furry animal print coat while Russell wore a black jacket. She captioned the photo, “On this day, a Leader was born. My King. On this day, a Compassionate Man was born. An incredible Husband and Father. On this day a Champion was born.”

Ciara continued her caption, “An inspiration to so many! My Greatest Inspiration. The Big 33. My Baby @DangeRussWilson! I wake up everyday excited to love you, everyday with you feels like a celebration and today it’s a BIG celebration! Thankful to God for blessing me to go on this great journey called Life with you. You are everything to me. My Beautiful Birthday Boy I love you sooooo much! Happy Birthday Honey. #JesusYear.”

Meanwhile, back in October, Russell treated Ciara for her birthday with the same amount of love. The lovebirds went to the Space Needle in Seattle for a romantic birthday celebration. Ciara posted a video with a caption thanking her husband and he responded, gushing about her.

He wrote, “God made you for me. He made you to fit perfectly in my arms. Made you to be the amazing woman and mother you are. God made you to entertain the world with your gift to sing & dance! He gifted you with the ability to tilt the room…when you walk in ALL the furniture slides towards you. He gifted you with the ability to smile and bring joy to ALL things. Gifted you with the ability to love. Happy birthday my queen.” Russell then ended the caption writing that Ciara is “heaven sent.”