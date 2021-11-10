Ciara Slays In Barbarella Corset-Style Leather Jumpsuit For Missy Elliott’s Walk Of Fame Induction

Ciara looked fabulous when she channeled Barbarella in a corset leather jumpsuit while celebrating Missy Elliott’s Walk of Fame induction.

Ciara, 36, always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction on Nov. 9. For the occasion, Ciara slayed in a custom Jagne x Kollin Carter leather jumpsuit that gave us serious Barabrella vibes.

Ciara’s leather jumpsuit featured long sleeves with a cutout collared crop top. The bodice of the one-piece featured a skintight underwire corset that looked like armor and the bottom half of the suit featured baggy leather pants.

Ciara topped her look off with cool boots that looked like garbage bags that were cinched around her ankles and she threw her honey-colored hair back into a high, curly messy ponytail done by hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramîrez.

Ciara presented Missy her star at the induction and she posted a photo of the pair with a heartfelt caption that read, “Miss my Big Sis @MissyMisdemeanorElliott. Words can’t describe what it was like to witness this moment! It was Surreal! You’re a Legend inside and out! The sweetest soul. It brings my heart joy to see how God is blessing you! You deserve it all! I love you so much! Go Miss Go! #HollywoodWalkOfFame.”

Meanwhile, Missy looked just as fabulous when she rocked a baggy black suit that was completely covered in crystals. Under her blazer, she rocked a sheer black mesh bralette and styled the jacket with the matching baggy trousers.

A pair of black leather loafers with chunky gold chains, massive gold hoop earrings, a gold medallion necklace, and a bedazzled black baseball cap completed her star-worthy look.