See Pic

Ciara Shares Message Of Support For Husband Russell Wilson After Surgery: ‘Toughest Man I Know’

russell wilson and ciara
MEGA
Russell Wilson, Ciara. Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, left, and Ciara arrive at the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre, in Atlanta 8th Annual NFL Honors, Backstage, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Russell Wilson, Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn and Sienna Princess Wilson Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jul 2019
Russell Wilson and Ciara ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Russell Wilson, Ciara. Russell Wilson, left, and Ciara present the Jimmy V award for perseverance at the ESPY Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 ESPY Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jul 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

Ciara gushed over her ‘sweet king’ Russell Wilson following his hand injury. See the sweet message she penned for her quarterback husband.

Ciara shared a sweet message of support for husband Russell Wilson following his surgery on October 8. The singer, 35, shared a photo with her football quarterback husband, 32, and called him the “toughest man I know” after he suffered a hand injury during a game the day before.

“You’re the toughest Man I know,” the “Level Up” singer captioned the post. “Always dedicated and committed to do whatever it takes. I love you so much my Sweet King. Thank you Dr Shin and team for taking care of my baby.” Russell looked in good spirits from the hospital bed, holding up one arm.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback sustained a finger injury during a game against the Los Angeles Rams on October 7. The NFL player pulled out during the second half of the game after he injured his finger on his throwing hand, which happened after he came into contact with the Rams’ defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

The quarterback underwent surgery for a ruptured tendon on his middle finger on his right hand. The athlete is expected to miss as much as six to eight weeks of games due to the surgery, USA Today reported on Friday. The unfortunate injury comes a few days after he set a new NFL record, too.

Related Gallery

Ciara & Russell Wilson -- Photos Of The Couple

Russell Wilson and Ciara on holidays in Capri. 08 Jul 2021 Pictured: Russell Wilson and Ciara on holidays in Capri. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768787_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Venice, ITALY - Singer Ciara and her husband, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson spotted while enjoying their holidays in Torcello. Pictured: Ciara, Russell Wilson BACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - Singer Ciara and husband Russell Wilson pictured loved up and packing on the PDA while enjoying Gondola ride in Venice! Pictured: Russel Wilson, Ciara BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

During a game on October 3, he became the fastest quarterback to reach 100 wins following the Seahawks’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers. On Instagram on October 4, Ciara celebrated her husband’s victory with a sweet video that featured their son Win, 1, dancing to the Queen song “”We Are the Champions.”

Little Win looked dapper in a navy blue suit while holding sunglasses. “That feeling when you get the WIN, and you learn Daddy made history today by becoming the fastest QB in @NFL history to reach 100 wins!” Ciara captioned the post. “Proud of you @DangeRussWilson. You inspire us all!” The couple, who wed in 2016, also share daughter Sienna, 4, together.

On his own Instagram account on Friday, Russell shared a snapshot from the hospital. “Lion Heart,” he captioned the post, which featured the athlete in a wheelchair and his right hand bandaged.