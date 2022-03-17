Ciara Looks Outstanding In Orange As She & Kids Support Russell Wilson’s First Day As Broncos QB

Ciara showed her support for hubby, Russell Wilson when she rocked a gorgeous orange suit to celebrate his first day as a Denver Broncos quarterback.

It’s no secret that Ciara is the most supportive wife and she proved that when she rocked a bright orange suit to celebrate her husband, Russell Wilson’s, first day as a Denver Broncos quarterback. The 36-year-old singer looked fabulous when she wore an orange David Koma suit with a white tank top underneath.

Ciara rocked a fitted David Koma Wool-crepe blazer that was fastened in the middle with a large crystal button. She styled the blazer with a pair of matching, super high-waisted flare-leg trousers, and a tight white, scoop-neck tank top tucked in. Ciara accessorized her look with a diamond choker necklace and a voluminous blowout.

Ciara and Russell were joined by their three kids – 19-month-old Win Harrison, Sienna Princess, 4, and Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 7, who she shared with her ex, Future. The entire family had a fabulous day together celebrating Russell, who looked handsome in a fitted black suit, a white button-down shirt, and an orange tie.

The adorable family spent the day doing press and posing for pictures and then they rode around the football field in a golf cart. The kids had so much fun running around in their suits on the football field, while daughter Sienna, looked amazing when she matched her mom. Sierra Princess rocked a sleeveless orange, collared mini dress with a zipper down the front. She topped her look off with opaque black tights and black leather shoes.

Ciara posted a ton of photos to her Instagram stories and posted an amazing family photo to her page with the caption, “Broncos Country Baby! Let’s Ride!”