Ciara Looks Outstanding In Orange As She & Kids Support Russell Wilson’s First Day As Broncos QB

David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock
Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jul 2019
Denver Broncos new starting quarterback Russell Wilson, second from left, is joined for a photograph by his daughter Sienna, left, sons Future and Win and wife Ciara after a news conference, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo Broncos Wilson Football, Englewood, United States - 16 Mar 2022
Rap stsr Ciara, cneter, wife of Denver Broncos new starting quarterback Russell Wilson, carries the couple's son, Win. left, while leading daughter Sienna into a news conference, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo Broncos Wilson Football, Englewood, United States - 16 Mar 2022
Singer Ciara looks down at her son, Win Harrison Wilson, 1, as she poses for photos in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Ciara visited the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for young children.
Ciara showed her support for hubby, Russell Wilson when she rocked a gorgeous orange suit to celebrate his first day as a Denver Broncos quarterback.

It’s no secret that Ciara is the most supportive wife and she proved that when she rocked a bright orange suit to celebrate her husband, Russell Wilson’s, first day as a Denver Broncos quarterback. The 36-year-old singer looked fabulous when she wore an orange David Koma suit with a white tank top underneath.

Ciara looked fabulous in a bright orange suit to show her support for husband, Russell Wilson becoming the new Denver Broncos quarterback. (David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock)

Ciara rocked a fitted David Koma Wool-crepe blazer that was fastened in the middle with a large crystal button. She styled the blazer with a pair of matching, super high-waisted flare-leg trousers, and a tight white, scoop-neck tank top tucked in. Ciara accessorized her look with a diamond choker necklace and a voluminous blowout.

Ciara and Russell were joined by their three kids – 19-month-old Win Harrison, Sienna Princess, 4, and Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 7, who she shared with her ex, Future. The entire family had a fabulous day together celebrating Russell, who looked handsome in a fitted black suit, a white button-down shirt, and an orange tie.

First lady Jill Biden, singer Ciara Princess Wilson, right, with her children Future Zahir, 7, Sienna Princess, 4, and Win Harrison Wilson, 1, watch from the White House balcony as President Joe Biden, leave the White House on Marine One, in Washington. Biden is traveling to visit the General Motors' electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit Biden, Washington, United States - 17 Nov 2021

The adorable family spent the day doing press and posing for pictures and then they rode around the football field in a golf cart. The kids had so much fun running around in their suits on the football field, while daughter Sienna, looked amazing when she matched her mom. Sierra Princess rocked a sleeveless orange, collared mini dress with a zipper down the front. She topped her look off with opaque black tights and black leather shoes.

Ciara rocked a David Koma Wool-crepe blazer with a pair of matching high-waisted flared pants & a tight white tank top tucked in. (David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock)

Ciara posted a ton of photos to her Instagram stories and posted an amazing family photo to her page with the caption, “Broncos Country Baby! Let’s Ride!”