Rihanna’s Transformation: Pics Of The Star Ahead Of New Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Rihanna has come so far since launching her career over a decade ago. Before her Savage X Fenty show, we’re taking a look at the singer and mogul’s total transformation!

Over the course of the last decade, Rihanna has established herself as a true entertainer, business woman and pop culture icon. The singer, 32, has conquered music, fashion, and so much more during her career. Now, with her upcoming Savage X Fenty show just two days away — premiering on Amazon Prime Video on October 2 — we’re taking a look back at her remarkable transformation through the years.

Rihanna’s career really kicked off with the release of her first single, “Pon De Replay,” which released in 2005. From there, the Barbados native skyrocketed to fame, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after singers of her generation. It wasn’t long after the success of her debut single that Rihanna began collaborating with artists like Jay-Z.

Her second studio album, A Girl Like Me, released in 2006 and featured hits like “Unfaithful” and “SOS.” Just one year later, Rihanna’s third album, Good Girl Gone Bad, debuted to immense fanfare. That same year, Rihanna earned a handful of Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year for “Umbrella,” which she recorded with rapper Jay-Z. The song won Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the ceremony, giving Rihanna her very first Grammy award! The singer has gone on to win a total of eight more trophies in her career thus far.

As Rihanna’s music career continued to flourish, she decided to shift her focus to fashion and beauty. In 2017, Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty and solidified herself in the world of cosmetics. It wasn’t long after the entertainer claimed success with her Fenty Beauty venture that she opened the doors to her fashion house. By 2018, Rihanna launched her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and began her mission to make every woman — regardless of race or body type — feel sexy and confident in their skin.

At just 32 years old, Rihanna has already accomplished so much. She’s continued to use her platform to inspire and influence her legions of fans, and has created lucrative business enterprises. Not to mention, her devoted following continues to wait with bated breath for the release of her ninth studio album. Rihanna is just getting started, and we cannot wait to see the rest of her journey unfold. To see Rihanna’s transformation through the years, check out the gallery above!