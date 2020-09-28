Rihanna Claps Back After Fan Shades Her For Wearing Sunscreen In ‘Winter’: You’ll Have ‘Wrinkles’

Rihanna took to Instagram to share a gorgeous new pic of herself in eye-catching lingerie and sunscreen on her face and claimed one response from a follower was full of ‘ignorance’.

Rihanna, 32, doesn’t care that it’s no longer summer and is all about protecting her skin, but not every fan agrees with her. After the singer shared a stunning new Instagram snapshot of herself wearing a light pink bra with a New York Yankees bucket hat and sunscreen on her face, which can be seen below, one follower replied with “it’s winter now” and it didn’t take long for her to clap back with her own response. “it’s the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue,” she wrote.

It’s not clear whether or not the fan was located in the U.S., where it’s considered fall, or somewhere else in the world, but RiRi’s response definitely let her maker her point about why she was wearing the skin protection! She also mentioned it in her caption while promoting her Fenty skin care line. “just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!” it read.

Unlike the one fan who got Rihanna’s attention, other fans left positive comments on the pic quickly after the “Stay” crooner posted it. “Imagine looking like this,” one follower wrote while another called her the “queen of the world.” Others left her heart and heart-eyed emojis that helped them express their love of the epic snapshot.

Before her latest photo, Rihanna made headlines for strutting her stuff in fishnets in a preview for her upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2. She also wore a long black robe that had her name in gold lettering on it and looked awesome with a mullet hairstyle that had some of her locks running past her shoulders. She glanced back at the camera with a sexy look at one point in the preview and her models of all shapes and sizes were on full display as they showed off various lingerie looks.

It’s always great to see Rihanna flaunting her beauty and confidence whenever promoting her Savage X Fenty brand products! We look forward to seeing what else she has in store soon. In the meantime, let us enjoy her latest memorable posts!