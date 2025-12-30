Quinn ‘Ember & Ice’ Starring Hudson Williams & Connor Storrie: Release Date, How to Listen & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Heated Rivalry fans were dismayed once they finished “The Cottage” — the finale to its freshman season — on Crave and HBO Max. After all, what will we do over the next year as we await Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie‘s return as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov? Quinn has answered fans’ prayers by giving us something else to look forward to: a new, three-part audio series titled Ember & Ice starring the highly sought-after boys themselves!

Hudson and Connor are playing fae princes from rival kingdoms, a much different enemies-to-lovers story compared to their on-screen hockey roots.

While speaking with Cosmopolitan ahead of the audio series’ premiere, Connor said he “had never been in the audio space” before working with Quinn.

“I had a lot of fun, to be completely honest,” the Texas native added, while his co-star Hudson said, “I think there is something very interesting about exploring sensuality and erotica just with your voice. It’s like you’re private, you’re alone there with a mic and an audio engineer, and you just get to kind of be in your own world and figure out what that means to you, and you don’t have your body to express yourself. So that element is really fun, really fun.”

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details you need to know about how to tune into Hudson and Connor’s new audio series, Ember & Ice.

What Is Ember & Ice About?

Ember & Ice follows two fae princes, Dane and Finn, from rival kingdoms, Solari and Lunare. It becomes clear that the two are more than just adversaries, though, as listeners become “an intimate observer to every moment of tension, longing, and intimacy between Dane and Finn,” according to the summary.

“Set in a richly imagined fantasy world shaped by history, duty, and forbidden desire, Ember & Ice follows Dane and Finn, two fae princes from the rival Solari and Lunare kingdoms,” the summary reads. “At its core, Ember & Ice is a story about choosing love in defiance of expectation.”

Hudson and Connor are playing Dane and Finn. Per a tweet from Quinn, “Yes, it’s MM. No, there’s no self-insert listener character. Yes, Hudson whimpers. No, Connor doesn’t have a Russian accent (we tried). It’s three episodes.”

When Is the Quinn Ember & Ice Release Date?

Quinn announced that the first two episodes of the three-part Ember & Ice series will be released at midnight PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

How Can I Listen to Ember & Ice?

Fans can listen to the episodes of Ember & Ice narrated by Hudson and Connor only on Quinn.

What Is Quinn?

Quinn is an audio app that provides erotic stories read by some of the most famous faces.

When Is the Heated Rivalry Season 2 Release Date?

Season 2 of Heated Rivalry has no set release date yet. However, it looks like fans will need to wait until 2027 at the earliest because creator Jacob Tierney told Variety that the second season won’t be out at the same time in 2026 as it was in 2025.

“It can’t be same time next year, because this time last year I’d written five of these, and this time this year, I’ve written zero of them,” Jacob explained. “So, it’s going to be a little bit later, but it’s still going to be soon. … We understand that everybody’s goal is to not do two years between seasons.”