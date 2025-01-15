How Old Is Pam Bondi? Former Florida Attorney General’s Age Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pam Bondi has been in the political world for years, but she’s reached new strides in her career following her nomination to be the next potential U.S. attorney general. After Donald Trump‘s original AG nominee, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his bid in late 2024, Bondi quickly made headlines. In January 2025, she attended her confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and she vowed to “restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice – and each of its components” in her opening statement.

“Under my watch, the partisan weaponization of the Department of Justice will end,” Bondi promised, later adding, “If confirmed as United States Attorney General, my overriding objective would be to return the Department of Justice to its core mission of keeping Americans safe and vigorously enforcing the law. That requires getting back to basics — prosecuting violent crime and gang activity, stopping child predators and drug traffickers, protecting our nation from terrorists and other foreign threats, and addressing the overwhelming crisis at the Border.”

Who Is Pam Bondi?

Bondi is best known as Florida’s former attorney general. As the first woman to hold the position in the state, Bondi served as AG from 2011 to 2019. The following year, she worked as one of Trump’s defense attorneys during his impeachment trial at the time. Bondi later oversaw the legal team for Trump’s America First Policy Institute.

How Old Is Pam Bondi Now?

Bondi is currently 59 years old. She was born on November 17, 1965.

What Is Pam Bondi’s Education & Law Background?

Bondi was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1991 after earning her Juris Doctor from the Stetson University College of Law. Beforehand, she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Florida, majoring in criminal justice.

Is Pam Bondi Married?

No, Bondi is not currently married. However, she got engaged to Greg Henderson in 2012 and has kept their relationship away from the public eye. Previously, the Tampa, Florida, native was married to her second husband, Scott Fitzgerald, from 1996 to 2002, and her first husband, Garret Barnes, from 1990 to 1992.

Does Pam Bondi Have Children?

Bondi does not appear to have children of her own.