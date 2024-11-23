Did Pam Bondi Go to Law School? Her Education Explained

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pam Bondi could be part of Donald Trump‘s cabinet. After the Republican nominated her to be the next U.S. attorney general, voters wanted to learn more about her education background and personal life. Florida residents, though, know Bondi as their former attorney general — a position she held from 2011 to 2019.

Learn more about Bondi’s law experience and career below.

Did Pam Bondi Go to Law School?

Bondi attended the University of Florida and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice. After receiving her Juris Doctor from the Stetson University College of Law, the Tampa, Florida, native was admitted to the state bar in 1991.

At the beginning of her law career, Bondi worked as a prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Florida. Over time, she served as an assistant state attorney, then ran for the state’s attorney general position. In 2020, Bondi served as one of Trump’s lawyers during his first impeachment trial.

In November 2024, Trump selected Bondi to serve as the new AG. In his social media announcement, the president-elect noted that he and Bondi have known each other for “many years.”

“Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on violent criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida families,” Trump noted about Bondi’s law career. “Then, as Florida’s first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl overdose deaths, which have destroyed many families across our country. She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our opioid and drug abuse commission during my first term — we saved many lives.”

Is Pam Bondi the New Attorney General?

The Senate must approve Bondi to be the attorney general.

Is Pam Bondi Married?

Bondi is not currently married. However, she was reportedly engaged to Greg Henderson in 2012. It’s unclear if they’re still together, as Bondi keeps her personal life away from the public eye.

Previously, Bondi was married to her first husband, Garret Barnes, from 1990 to 1992. She then married her second husband, Scott Fitzgerald, in 1997. They split in 2002.

Does Pam Bondi Have Children?

It’s unclear if Bondi has any kids from her previous relationships.