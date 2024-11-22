Does Pam Bondi Have Children? Learn About Her Family

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Pam Bondi has been nominated to be the new U.S. Attorney General. Donald Trump announced his decision on November 21, 2024, shortly after Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration. Now that Bondi is in a new spotlight, many are curious about her career and personal life. Voters are even wondering about her marital status and whether or not she has any children.

In his announcement, Trump called Bondi a “smart and tough” person, whom he’s known for “many years.” The two have been friends and allies.

“I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the great state of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on violent criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida families. Then, as Florida’s first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl overdose deaths, which have destroyed many families across our country. She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our opioid and drug abuse commission during my first term — we saved many lives!”

Who Is Pam Bondi?

Bondi is Florida’s former Attorney General. She was the first woman to be elected AG of the state. Bondi is also an attorney, having worked on Trump’s defense team when he was impeached.

Is Pam Bondi Married?

Bondi has been married twice. She married her first husband, Garrett Barnes, in 1990, and they divorced in 1992. Bondi married her second husband, Scott Fitzgerald, in 1997. They divorced in 2002.

Bondi is not currently married, but she was reportedly engaged to Greg Henderson, an ophthalmologist, in 2012. It’s unclear where their relationship status stands.

Does Pam Bondi Have Kids?

Bondi does not currently have children. She tends to keep her personal life away from the public eye as much as possible.