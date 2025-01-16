Is Pam Bondi Married to Greg Henderson? Their Relationship

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pam Bondi has recently made headlines as the attorney general nominee chosen by President-elect Donald Trump. During her confirmation hearing in January 2025, she stated that “politics would not play a part” if she were confirmed for the role, according to The New York Times.

During the hearing, Pam highlighted her background as the former attorney general of Florida, saying, “In 2011, I was elected Attorney General of Florida and proudly served for two terms. In that role, my top priority was keeping Florida safe and standing up for victims and their families. When my term began, Florida was overwhelmed by pill mills and opioid deaths. I fought for tough legislation and worked to eliminate these drug dealers from our state. We also protected human trafficking victims by raising awareness, providing critical resources, and creating additional safe houses.”

She went on to emphasize that, if confirmed as the U.S. attorney general, she would “work to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice – and each of its components. Under my watch, the partisan weaponization of the Department of Justice will end.” Pam continued, “America must have one tier of justice for all. In all this work, I would collaborate closely with this Committee and others in Congress, my colleagues throughout the federal government, and our partners in state and local law enforcement and around the world. I look forward to answering your questions today and working together in the years ahead.”

As she prepares for a potential new role, many wonder whether she has a partner supporting her throughout her career. She was last known to be in a relationship with Greg Henderson, but are they still together, and are they married?

Is Pam Bondi Married?

No, Pam is not married, but she previously got engaged to Greg in 2012. It’s unclear what their current relationship status is.

Pam has largely kept her personal life private. However, she briefly mentioned her family during her confirmation hearing, stating, “I would not be here without my family, which has taken over a large portion of the gallery behind me. And today especially, I miss my father, whose example continues to inspire me every day.”

Has Pam Bondi Been Married Before?

Yes, Pam has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Garret Barnes from 1990 to 1992, followed by a second marriage to Scott Fitzgerald from 1997 to 2002. Since then, she has not remarried and generally keeps her love life private.

Though she keeps her relationships away from the public eye, she appears to be dating again. In October 2024, she shared a picture on Instagram with Jake Wakefield at a Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game. She had also previously posted a photo with him in 2017 at a Bruno Mars concert alongside friends.

Does Pam Bondi Have Any Kids?

It is unclear if Pam has children, as she keeps that aspect of her life private.

Pam Bondi’s Educational Background

Pam holds a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from the University of Florida. She later earned her Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law.