Is Pam Bondi Married? About Trump’s AG Nominee’s Relationships & Ex-Husbands

President-elect Donald Trump has swiftly replaced his first US Attorney General nominee, Matt Gaetz, amid scrutiny over sex trafficking and misconduct allegations, with Pam Bondi.

The 59-year-old Florida Republican offers a more conventional image compared to the 42-year-old former congressman, though both are strong Trump loyalists. Bondi, a seasoned prosecutor with 18 years of experience, served as Florida’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019. She also defended Trump during his first Senate impeachment trial and supported his false claims of election fraud.

Ahead of her potential Senate approval, here’s a look at Bondi’s current relationship status and her past marriages.

Is Pam Bondi Married?

Bondi is not currently married but has been married twice before and was engaged to ophthalmologist Greg Henderson in 2012. Henderson, a widower whose wife Kathy passed away in 2002, has four children—Greg Jr., Kristen, Matt, and David.

The couple, who had been together for some time, sparked rumors that they had secretly wed the same year after being photographed at a luxury Caribbean resort, with Bondi wearing a white dress. However, Bondi later clarified that they had canceled their planned destination wedding and intended to marry in a private ceremony at a Tampa-area Baptist church. In 2015, rumors surfaced suggesting that the couple had parted ways.

Bondi’s first marriage was in 1990, when she was 24, to Garret Barnes. Their marriage lasted just 22 months before they separated. In 1996, she married Scott Fitzgerald, but their relationship ended in divorce in 2002, after nearly six years.

Is Bondi in a Relationship?

Bondi has kept her romantic life largely private, but it seems she may have found love again with boyfriend John Wakefield.

Her Instagram profile picture features the couple, and the most recent photo of them together was shared on October 22 this year, taken at a Buccaneers game with friends. Wakefield first appeared on Bondi’s Instagram in October 2017, when they took a selfie together at a Bruno Mars concert with friends.

He appears to have three children, according to his Instagram bio, which reads, “my 3 monster children are roaming the world.”