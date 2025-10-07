Is Pam Bondi Married? All About the Attorney General’s Relationships & Ex-Husbands

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

After withdrawing his original nominee, Matt Gaetz, amid ongoing investigations and allegations of misconduct, President Donald Trump named Pam Bondi as his pick for U.S. Attorney General. Bondi was confirmed by the Senate in early 2025. During her confirmation hearing that January, she assured lawmakers that “politics will not play a part” in her decision-making, according to The New York Times.

A veteran prosecutor with nearly two decades of courtroom experience, Bondi served as Florida’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019. She also played a prominent role in defending Trump during his first impeachment trial and publicly supported his claims of election fraud.

As she served in her new position, many are curious about Bondi’s personal life. Here’s what we know about her current relationship status and past marriages.

Is Pam Bondi Married?

Bondi is not currently married, though she has been married twice and was previously engaged. In 2012, she became engaged to ophthalmologist Greg Henderson, a widower with four children—Greg Jr., Kristen, Matt, and David—whose wife, Kathy, had passed away in 2002.

That same year, Bondi and Henderson sparked rumors of a secret wedding after being photographed at a luxury Caribbean resort, where Bondi was seen wearing a white dress. However, she later clarified that their planned destination wedding had been canceled and that they intended to hold a private ceremony at a Baptist church in the Tampa area. By 2015, reports surfaced suggesting the couple had ended their relationship.

Bondi’s first marriage was in 1990, when she was 24, to Garret Barnes. Their marriage lasted just 22 months before they separated. In 1996, she married Scott Fitzgerald; the couple divorced in 2002 after nearly six years together.

Since 2017, Bondi has been in a relationship with real estate investor John Wakefield. While the two have never publicly confirmed a marriage, speculation has swirled. During Bondi’s swearing-in as U.S. Attorney General in February 2025, President Trump referred to Wakefield as her husband, saying, “I just want to introduce her handsome husband. I hate being around him; he looks too good.” Both have also been seen wearing what appear to be wedding rings, but without an official statement, their exact relationship status remains unconfirmed.

Is Bondi in a Relationship?

Bondi has kept her romantic life largely private, but it seems she found love again with Wakefield.

Her Instagram profile picture features the couple, and the most recent photo of them together was shared on October 22 this year, taken at a Buccaneers game with friends. Wakefield first appeared on Bondi’s Instagram in October 2017, when they took a selfie together at a Bruno Mars concert with friends.

Wakefield appears to have three children, according to his Instagram bio, which reads, “my 3 monster children are roaming the world.”