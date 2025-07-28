Ozzy Osbourne Funeral Updates: How the Late Rock Legend Will Be Honored

Ozzy Osbourne went down in music history as one of rock music’s greats. He died just weeks after Black Sabbath’s farewell concert in July 2025. As fans mourn Ozzy’s death, the late 76-year-old English singer-songwriter will likely be commemorated with a funeral, since he previously expressed interest in having one when his life ended.

Below, get updates on Ozzy’s funeral plans.

When Is Ozzy Osborne’s Funeral?

The Osbourne family has not publicly revealed details about Ozzy’s funeral or whether they’re even holding one. While some late musicians, such as Michael Jackson, were given public commemorative ceremonies, it’s up to the Osbournes in the end.

Ozzy has, however, previously shared that he wanted a funeral at the end of his life.

A source told The Sun in July 2025 that there might be a “celebration of his life in Birmingham, the city that meant so much to him. … There are hundreds of big names who will want to pay their respects and celebrate his life and legacy, as well as thousands of fans who would line the streets to say goodbye.”

What Did Ozzy Osbourne Want for His Funeral?

During a 2011 Q&A with The Times, the late “Crazy Train” hitmaker said he wanted his funeral to be a positive occasion, not a “sad” one.

“It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives,” Ozzy pointed out, before adding, “So, by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rock stars like me — are very lucky. That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say ‘thanks.'”

In fact, the musician was open to having “some pranks” at his commemoration, “maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of ‘death,'” Ozzy added at the time.

Overall, the “War Pigs” rocker emphasized that he wanted his funeral to be “a celebration, not a mope-fest.”

“I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy,” he said, adding, “But I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest. … There’ll be no harping on the bad times. So to answer your question, yes, a bit of planning is the right thing to do for the family you leave behind.”

How Did Ozzy Osbourne Die?

Ozzy’s exact cause of death was not immediately disclosed after he died. However, he was battling Parkinson’s Disease during his final years among other health setbacks.