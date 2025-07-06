Black Sabbath’s Final Show: Villa Park Concert Date, Lineup & More

Black Sabbath is credited with being nothing short of pioneers in the metal movement. For the first time in nearly 20 years, legendary frontman Ozzy Osbourne took the stage, along with bassist Geezer Butler, drummer Bill Ward, and guitarist Tony Iommi.

“It’s my time to go ‘Back To The Beginning’… time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Ozzy said in a statement, per Billboard. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.” Added music director Tom Morello in a statement via Instagram, “This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever.”

The term “heavy metal,” incidentally, didn’t come from Black Sabbath. “We called it heavy rock,” Tony told BBC News in a 2017 interview. “The term heavy metal came about from a journalist when I came back from America (in the 1970s). “He said ‘you’re playing heavy metal’ and I said ‘no, it’s heavy rock – what’s that?'”

Below, we’ve got a breakdown of the band’s final show.

When Was Black Sabbath’s Final Show?

The all-day event took place on July 5, 2025, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England — the band’s hometown.

Who Else Performed with Black Sabbath in Villa Park?

The farewell celebration will amount to a festival of some of metal’s most iconic bands. Along with Black Sabbath, fans will see sets from Metallica, Alice in Chains, Anthrax, Mastodon, Slayer, Gojira, Pantera, Lamb of God, and Halestorm. Artists including Billy Corgan, Slash, Tom Morello, Wolfgang Van Halen, Sammy Hagar, Fred Durst, Jake E. Lee, and more will also join the lineup. And that’s just the beginning — according to the band’s Instagram announcement, “more names will be announced shortly.”

When Did Black Sabbath Tickets Go on Sale?

Ticket sales opened up at 10 AM GMT (Greenwich Time) on February 14, 2025. All profits from the massive day-long rock event are going to Cure Parkinsons, Acorn Children’s Hospice, and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.