Guns N’ Roses’ Slash Reveals His Stepdaughter Died at 25 Years Old

Image Credit: Kevin Winter

Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist, Slash, revealed the death of his stepdaughter, Lucy Bleu-Knight, in a heartfelt announcement. She was 25 years old. The 58-year-old musician took to Instagram to share a statement on Sunday, July 21.

“Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998). Beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson passed peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024,” the statement read.

Slash’s statement went on to note that Lucy-Bleu “was a talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.”

“The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that the social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss,” the announcement concluded.

An official cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. Earlier that day, Slash had canceled several shows from his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival tour.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour regrettably has to cancel the below performances. Refunds will be available at points of purchase,” a separate statement read that Slash shared to his Instagram account. “The S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour will resume in Toronto on July 28, 2024 at Budweiser Stage. We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Slash is dating Knight’s mother, Meegan Hodges. They first started dating in 1989 but split before rekindling their romance in 2015, according to multiple outlets.

The same day that Knight had died, she posted a cryptic message to her unverified Instagram account, according to several outlets.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity — I am sorry,” the caption read alongside a photo of Knight. “Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.”