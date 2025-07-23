How Did Ozzy Osbourne Die? Updates on the Rock Legend’s Cause of Death

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath and one of rock’s most iconic figures, has died at the age of 76. His passing comes just weeks after an emotional farewell performance in Birmingham, England, leaving fans around the world mourning the loss of a true legend. Fellow artists, including Coldplay, Lady Gaga, and Cyndi Lauper, have also paid tribute, with some performing Ozzy’s songs during their own concerts in honor of his legacy.

Known as the “Prince of Darkness,” Ozzy helped shape generations of heavy metal and hard rock—and was as infamous for his outrageous antics as he was for his music. From biting the head off a bat on stage to battling decades of substance abuse and surviving near-fatal accidents, his wild persona left a lasting mark on both his body and the world of rock.

Amid the heartbreaking news, learn more about Ozzy’s health history, official cause of death, and his family below.

What Health Issues Did Ozzy Osbourne Face Before His Death?

In the years leading up to his death, Ozzy faced a series of serious health challenges. He battled stage 2 Parkinson’s disease, which he publicly revealed in 2020 after living with symptoms for nearly two decades.

“It’s been five years of absolute hell for me and the family,” Ozzy shared in 2023 on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “My family has been so supportive. I couldn’t have done it without them. It’s been really a bad scene.”

Ozzy also endured multiple debilitating spinal injuries—triggered by a 2003 ATV accident and worsened by a fall at home in 2019—resulting in several surgeries that left him with extensive pain and mobility issues.

What Was Ozzy Osbourne’s Cause of Death?

While no single acute cause was publicly confirmed, his declining health due to Parkinson’s-related complications and chronic spinal conditions is believed to have been a major contributing factor in his death.

Was Ozzy Osbourne Married?

Yes. Ozzy was married to his longtime wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, from 1982 until his death.

Did Ozzy Osbourne Have Children?

Ozzy is survived by six children. With Sharon, he had three: Kelly, Jack, and Aimee. He also had three older children—Jessica, Elliot, and Louis—from previous relationships.

In a joint statement signed by Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis, the family shared that their “beloved Ozzy has passed away” while “with his family and surrounded by love.”