Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2025: How Much Money He Had Before He Died

Ozzy Osbourne created a lasting legacy in the rock music genre. Known for his surprising on-stage antics and heavy metal vibe, the late “Prince of Darkness” got his big break with Black Sabbath but made a name for himself as a solo artist. As a result, Ozzy saw his net worth and overall fortune increase. But with age comes physical difficulties and health setbacks, and Ozzy was eventually diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. As fellow musicians, his family and fans mourn Ozzy, many are looking back at his decades-long career.

On July 22, 2025, Ozzy’s family announced his death in a social media statement, which read, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

The statement was signed by Ozzy’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, and some of Ozzy’s children, Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.

Learn more about Ozzy’s career, fortune and legacy below.

How Much Was Ozzy Osbourne Worth?

Ozzy had a net worth of $220 million by July 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Why Was Ozzy Osbourne Fired From Black Sabbath?

The simple answer was Ozzy’s drug and alcohol abuse. The band ousted him in 1979, but they reunited in 1997 and sporadically toured until the early 2000s. In July 2025, the band got back together one more time for Ozzy’s final stage appearance just weeks before his death.

How Did Ozzy Osbourne Get Rich?

Ozzy’s financial success began with Black Sabbath but skyrocketed through his solo career. From the 1980s and on, the Birmingham, England, native released successful records and singles, such as “Crazy Train” and “Mr. Crowley.” As he toured around the world, Ozzy’s fan base grew.

In the late 1990s, Ozzy participated in Oozfest, a traveling music festival, that attracted millions of fans. As a result, the event ended up earning more than $100 million over the years, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

However, the rocker’s finances didn’t only stem from music. After his touring days began to wind down in the 2000s, Ozzy and his family starred in their reality television series, The Osbournes, which secured them more exposure and income.