Angelina Jolie & More Celebs Who Looked Sexy At The Oscars In Thigh-High Slit Dresses

Thigh-high slits are always a hit on the Oscars red carpet – everyone from Angelina Jolie to Taraji P. Henson has worn them!

We love a good leg moment, and with the 91st Academy Awards starting soon, we can expect there will be plenty of thigh-high slit gowns to fawn over. But before the celeb guests bring their A-game to the show tonight, Feb. 24, we decided to take a look back at some of the sexiest slit dresses to ever grace the Oscars red carpet.

One of the most iconic slit dresses was worn by Angelina Jolie in 2012. The actress, 43, looked absolutely incredible in a black Atelier Versace gown that featured an up-to-there slit. Angie knew just how to emphasize the design element, opting to stick her leg out in nearly every photo she took. While it was memed to the extreme when it happened, it forever changed the way stars showed off their slit dresses and for that, we are thankful.

Another amazing look came just last year when Taraji P. Henson slayed the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang gown. The tulle dress was semi-sheer, so not only did the slit show off her toned leg, but the fabric also gave a peek at what was going on underneath. Obviously she made every best dressed list because she truly NAILED her look.

But Angelina and Taraji aren’t the only celebrities who stunned in sexy thigh-high slit dresses at the Oscars. Head up to the gallery above to see more of the best leg-baring looks from throughout the years.