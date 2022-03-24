Oscar Nominated Netflix Films: From ‘Marriage Story’ To ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Netflix has produced hit films that have scored major nominations at the Academy Awards since 2018. We’ve got the list of those movies right here.

Cinema has drastically changed thanks to streaming services over the years. Moviegoers used to only have the theaters to watch films, but now, they can stream from the comfort of their own home. Netflix is the leading streaming service in the world and has produced numerous films that have received nominations at the Academy Awards. Netflix first became a major Oscars contender in 2018, and now four years later, the streamer is up for 27 nominations for 10 titles at the 2022 Oscars airing on March 27. Check out the list of all the Oscar-nominated Netflix Originals ever below.

The Power of the Dog (2021)

The Power of the Dog is a Western psychological drama directed by Jane Campion, starring Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kody Smit-McPhee. The film has a leading 12 nominations at the 2022 Academy Awards. It’s up for the coveted Best Picture, as well as Best Director (Jane), Best Actor (Benedict), Best Supporting Actor (Jesse and Kody), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten), and more. If The Power of the Dog wins Best Picture, it will be the first time the ceremony’s top prize goes to any streamer. HollywoodLife predicted The Power of the Dog to win, although the film faces stiff competition from late breakout hit CODA.

Tick, Tick…Boom (2021)

Tick, Tick….Boom is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and stars Andrew Garfield as Broadway icon Jonathan Larson. The film, based on the popular stage musical, also stars Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, and Judith Light. Tick, Tick…Boom scored Oscar noms for Best Actor (Andrew) and Best Film Editing. In our predictions, Andrew was the runner-up in the Best Actor race behind King Richard lead Will Smith.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Don’t Look Up is directed by Adam McKay and features an all-star cast of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, and more. The film chronicles two astronauts (played by Jennifer and Leo) trying to warn humanity about a dangerous comet that’s quickly approaching Earth. At the 2022 Oscars, Don’t Look Up was nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing.

The Lost Daughter (2021)

Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s The Lost Daughter is a psychological drama starring Olivia Colman as a woman who becomes obsessed with a young mother (Dakota Johnson) and daughter, who cause her to think about her own experiences as a young mother. The Lost Daughter earned three Oscar nominations: Best Actress (Olivia), Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley,) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Mank (2020)

Mank, a black-and-white biographical drama about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, was a major contender at the 2021 Academy Awards. It had the most nominations than any other film, with ten, including Best Picture, Best Director (David Fincher), Best Actor (Gary Oldman), and Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried). The film won for Best Cinematography (Erik Messerschmidt) and Best Production Design. Mank was unable to pull out the Best Picture win against Chloe Zhao‘s Nomadland.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 explores the group of anti-Vietnam War protestors charged with inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Aaron Sorkin directs and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Flaherty, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Michael Keaton, Eddie Redmayne, and more star. The Trial of the Chicago 7 was up for six nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor (Sacha), but lost in all the categories.

Pieces of a Woman (2020)

Pieces of Woman is a masterpiece that covers trauma and grief with lead star Vanessa Kirby. Shia LaBeuf, Molly Parker, and Sarah Snook also star in the film. Vanessa’s performance was widely acclaimed and earned her the nomination for Best Actress at the 2021 Academy Awards. However, she lost out to Frances McDormand of Nomadland.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was a big hit at the 2021 Oscars. The film, which explores the career of blues singer Ma Rainey, had nominations in the categories Best Actor (Chadwick Boseman), Best Actress (Viola Davis), and Best Production Design. It won two Academy Awards for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Costume Design. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is the final film appearance for Chadwick, who died in Aug. 2020 at the age of 43.

The Irishman (2019)

The Irishman is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, and Anna Paquin. The crime drama earned ten nominations at the 2020 Academy Awards, behind only Joker. It didn’t take home any awards, losing in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Pacino and Pesci), and more.

Marriage Story (2019)

Marriage Story is a beautifully-told tale about a married couple, played by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, going through a divorce. The film’s six Oscar nominations included Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress, for which it won thanks to Laura Dern‘s exceptional performance as lawyer Nora Fanshaw.

The Two Popes (2019)

The Two Popes had three nominations at the 2020 Academy Awards: Best Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Best Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins), and Best Adapted Screenplay. The critically acclaimed film takes place in Vatican City after the Vatican leaks scandal. It explores Pope Benedict XVI trying to convince Jorge Mario Cardinal Bergoglio to reconsider resigning as archbishop.

Roma (2018)

With ten nominations, Roma was eligible to win the most trophies at the 2019 Academy Awards. The film, which follows the life of a Mixteco housekeeper, was up for Best Picture, Best Actress (Yalitza Aparicio), Best Supporting Actress (Marina de Tavira), and more. It won for Best Director (Alfonso Cuaron), Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Cinematography.

Mudbound (2017)

Mudbound was the first Netflix feature film to compete at the Academy Awards. The historical drama follows two World War II veterans of opposing races in Mississippi. At the 2018 Oscars, Mudbound was nominated for four awards: Best Supporting Actress (Mary J. Blige), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song (“Mighty River”), and Best Cinematography. Mudbound truly changed awards shows forever.