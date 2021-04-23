Jessie Buckley: 5 Things To Know About The Actress In ‘Romeo & Juliet’ With Josh O’Connor

Jessie Buckley stars along ‘The Crown’s Josh O’Connor in National Theatre’s ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ which will air on PBS. Here’s what you need to know about this talented actress.

Jessie Buckley is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood at the moment. The 31-year-old can next be seen in National Theatre’s Romeo & Juliet, which will air April 23 as part of Great Performances on PBS. Jessie stars as the one and only Juliet, alongside Josh O’Connor’s Romeo, in this contemporary telling of William Shakespeare’s epic romantic tragedy.

This is far from Jessie’s first major role. The actress has had a number of breakthrough roles in recent years. From her past roles to singing skills, here are 5 key things you should know about Jessie.

1. Jessie is originally from Ireland.

Jessie was born in Killarney, County Kerry. She studied at the Royal Irish Academy of Music as a child and later went on to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She graduated from the latter in 2013.

2. Jessie already has a number of amazing roles under her belt.

The actress has starred in a number of television shows, including War and Peace, Chernobyl, and Fargo. She also starred in The Woman in White, Wild Rose, and recently I’m Thinking of Ending Things. Jessie’s next role is in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut film The Lost Daughter.

3. She’s a terrific singer.

Jessie showed off her incredible vocals skills in the 2018 film Wild Rose. She played Rose-Lynn, an aspiring country singer living in Glasgow. Jessie did all of her own singing for the film and recorded the songs in London, Glasgow, and Nashville. She worked with a band and rehearsed for months before filming began, according to the Los Angeles Times. She continued to perform with the band after the movie was released in concerts around the U.K.

4. Jessie got her start on a TV talent show.

Jessie competed on the BBC TV series I’d Do Anything in 2008. The competition series searched for a lead to play Nancy in the West End stage revival of Oliver! Jessie came in second place.

5. Jessie previously dated James Norton.

Jessie and actor James Norton dated from 2015 to 2017. They met on the set of the BBC One miniseries War & Peace, which premiered in 2016. Despite their split, Jessie and James have remained friends. “We have broken up, yes,” she told The Times in 2018. “It was acrimonious, but it’s a tough job to have a relationship and he is a great man and we are great friends. That’s it. How diplomatic can I sound?”