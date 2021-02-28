Josh O’Connor: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Who Played Prince Charles In ‘The Crown’

Josh O’Connor was fantastic as a young Prince Charles in the critically-acclaimed Netflix series ‘The Crown’ and is one of the frontrunners of awards season. Here’s what to know about the dashing actor.

The Crown season 4 was released in 2020 and became one of the most popular shows of the year. The performances were spectacular, is out now, including Josh O’Connor, 30. He nailed the voice and mannerisms of Prince Charles, now 72, in his transformation. Prior to Josh, the role of the heir apparent was played by child actors Julian Baring and Billy Jenkins.

For his performance, Josh earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama. It’s his first-ever Golden Globe nomination, and he could very well walk away as the winner on Feb. 28. Here’s what you need to know about the talented star of The Crown.

1. Josh played Prince Charles in seasons 3 & 4 of ‘The Crown.’

Josh made his debut as a young Prince Charles in the season 3 episode “Tywysog Cymru.” He looks eerily like the younger version of the royal, down to ears. The actor took more of a central role in season 4 as Prince Charles married Princess Diana, who was played by Emma Corrin, 24.

“I am thrilled to be joining The Firm for the next installment of The Crown. Seasons 3 and 4 will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales’s life and our national story and I’m excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all,” Josh said in a statement when he was cast as the future king. “I’m very aware it’s a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in.” Josh has a sense of humor!

2. Josh will not return for ‘The Crown’ season 5.

Like the series did between seasons 2 and 3, the main roles will be recast with new actors. The role of Prince Charles for seasons 5 and 6 has not been officially cast yet, but The Affair star Dominic West, 50, is in talks to play the royal, according to Deadline. Princess Diana will be played by Elizabeth Debicki, 30, and Queen Elizabeth II, 94, will be played by Imelda Staunton, 64.

3. He’s not single.

Sorry, everyone. Josh is a taken man. He is dating Margot Hauer-King, an accounts director and sister of actor Jonah Hauer-King. Josh and Margot live together. He explained how they celebrated his 30th birthday during quarantine in an interview with The Guardian. “It was tricky territory for her,” Josh explained. “We had a written rota. Wake up 8am. Breakfast on Zoom with my family back in Cheltenham. Cup of tea through the window with my best mate… It went on like that all day. I was exhausted. It was nice.”

4. His breakout role before ‘The Crown’ was in ‘God’s Own Country.’

The actor, who hails from Cheltenham, England, played the lead role of Johnny Saxby in the critically-acclaimed gay romance. For his performance, he won a British Independent Film Award for Best Actor and the Empire Award for Best Male Newcomer. He also notably appeared in the ITV series The Durrells before The Crown.

5. His other recent projects include a reunion with Olivia Colman.

One of Josh’s upcoming films is the drama Mothering Sunday. It’s expected to be released in 2021. The movie stars Olivia Colman, his onscreen mom in The Crown, as well as Colin Firth. Josh will also appear opposite Jessie Buckley in the TV production of Romeo & Juliet. Josh and Jessie were initially set to lead a UK National Theatre production of the Shakespeare classic, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted that production. Now it’s been made into a TV movie and is the first original production for the screen to be filmed at the National Theatre. Romeo & Juliet will air April 23 on PBS.