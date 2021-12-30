‘The Twilight Saga’ & More Movies & TV Shows You Won’t Be Able To Watch On Netflix In 2022

It’s time to bid farewell to 2021 and say hello to 2022. The new year means several movies and TV shows will be leaving Netflix. Here’s what you will NOT be able to watch on Netflix starting in January 2022.

A new year always brings changes. This applies to Netflix as well. In 2022, a number of movies and TV shows will be leaving the streaming service. Many well-known titles like Titanic, A Cinderella Story, and more are leaving Netflix on December 31. That means they will not be available to watch on Netflix when 2022 arrives.

Over the course of January 2022, more titles will be leaving Netflix. If you’re a Twihard, you won’t be able to watch The Twilight Saga after January 15. HollywoodLife has the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in 2022.

December 31

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files (Collections 1-9)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Parts 1-5)

Fullmetal Alchemist (Season 1)

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings (Season 1)

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac

January 1

Snowpiercer

January 5

Episodes (Seasons 1-5)

January 6

A Ghost Story

Ballerina

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

January 10

Hardy Bucks (Seasons 1-4)

January 11

Betty White: First Lady of Television

January 15

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

January 17

The Bling Ring

Homefront

January 21

The Shannara Chronicles (Seasons 1-2)

January 31

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General’s Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Seasons 1-8)

Mystic River

Shutter Island