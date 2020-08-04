Happy 39th Birthday, Meghan Markle: See Her Cutest Pics With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle turns 39 on August 4, and we’re celebrating by looking back at some of her most gorgeous photos with Prince Harry over the last year!

It’s been QUITE a year for Meghan Markle! Since her 38th birthday, Meghan has continued to enjoy married life with her husband, Prince Harry, 35, and celebrated their son Archie‘s first birthday in May. The family of three’s biggest change over the past year was moving out of England and into Los Angeles, CA in early 2020. The royal couple had originally planned to move to Canada after announcing they were stepping down from their official royal duties last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to change their plans and they opted for the City of Angels, where Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, also lives, instead.

While adjusting to life in the U.S. (and in quarantine!) over the past six months, Meghan and Harry have still managed to take part in some good causes that they believe in. Whether it was in person or virtually, the lovebirds have been doing whatever they can to make a positive difference at this unpredictable time in the world and the public has taken notice. It’s proof that despite no longer attending to the Queen’s assignments, these two are not wavering on supporting those in need!

One of the first public appearances Meghan made after finishing royal duties in March and moving back to the U.S. was in a commencement speech video she recorded for the graduating seniors of her old high school, Immaculate Heart High School in L.A. on June 3. She talked about the issue of racism and the tragic death of George Floyd, which prompted the Black Lives Matter movement to go out in full force, in the clip. She also encouraged the students to not be discouraged when trying to make a positive impact in the world and reminded them, “You are equipped, you are ready, and we need you, and you are prepared.”

Before the memorable speech, Meghan and Harry were spotted delivering food to clients affected by the pandemic through their partnership with the charity, Project Angel Food. They drove in their own vehicle and were very low-key about the volunteer work. “When they came to see us they didn’t take any pictures or do anything for publicity,” Richard Ayoub, the charity’s executive director, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think they just did it because those are the kinds of people they are, that’s what they do.”

As Meghan and Harry continue doing what they can throughout 2020, we’re taking a moment to celebrate Meghan’s 39th birthday on August 4 by looking back at some of the most adorable photos of the royal couple together to celebrate. Click through the gallery above to check out more than 40 photos of Meghan and Harry over the last year or so, and just try not to swoon over how adorable they are together!