Mama June Then & Now: See Pics Of June Shannon’s Weight Loss Transformation On Her 41st Birthday

It’s Mama June’s birthday! To commemorate the occasion, we’re looking back at the reality TV star’s total transformation over the years. Check out photos of Mama June then and now!

In the years that audiences have watched Mama June, she has gone through a total transformation. From her early appearances on Toddlers & Tiaras with her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, to her recent stint on the series Family Crisis, Mama June has been through so much. Today, August 10, is the reality TV star’s 41st birthday, and we’re celebrating the day by looking back at Mama June’s weight loss journey.

Mama June’s, born June Shannon, foray into the spotlight was a major adjustment for the mother-of-four. Paparazzi often captured Mama June with soft drinks while out and about, just like in the photo below. But pretty soon, she was ready to try something completely new and began to put more of a focus on her physical health and wellbeing.

After her and her daughters’ series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June became the star of From Not to Hot. The show chronicled the reality TV personality’s total lifestyle change, and Mama June completely transformed into a total knockout. With the tools to take care of herself and make herself feel absolutely beautiful, Mama June was wholly ready to embrace a new chapter of her life.

Of course, things did take a major turn when Mama June got involved with Geno Doak. There were run-ins with the law, alleged drug use, and June basically disappeared from her daughters’ lives. Fortunately, it seems like things are finally starting to turn around for the star, who has been spotted channeling Marilyn Monroe and showing off her impressive weight loss in a swimsuit!

All told, Mama June has seriously come a long way from where she started. But there is so much more to see from Mama June’s continued weight loss journey. To see more images of the reality TV star through the years, check out the gallery above!