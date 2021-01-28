Mama June Cozies Up To Boyfriend Geno Doak As They Celebrate One Year Of Sobriety — Pic

“As I sit here this afternoon I’m so full of gratitude that we have made it one year with no relapses when so many of the people we know have due to this crazy pandemic going on. And I think back to where we was 1 year to day at this time. We had started staying in our car, staying at a truck stop in Jackson, GA and was just trying to figure out where we was going to be able to make money for our next high, or even food and gas,” the 41-year-old began in the caption. That ended up being the couple’s turning point with drugs.

“Well we didn’t get high that day, and then the same night we reached out to our production team and said ‘hey we’re ready to go to treatment the next day.’ We were put up in a hotel for two days so things could get worked out for us to go to treatment,” June explained, though she wanted one more high. “We honestly was kind of waiting on a payment to come through our account because we only had $1.75 in our account and we were thinking about getting high one last time,” she confessed about her and Gene’s final fix hopes.

Mama June Shannon and boyfriend Geno Doak are celebrating one year of sobriety after their drug addiction left them living in a car. Photo credit: MEGA.