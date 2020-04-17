‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Recap: June’s Family Reacts To Geno’s Half-Naked Car Crash

Mama June’s family was extremely embarrassed when they learned about Geno’s car crash. Especially after seeing the video of him publicly drunk and stumbling while half-naked.

The April 17 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis was a wild one, as new startling information about Mama June and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, came to light. First, June’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, found out that a news outlet was preparing to run a story about Geno cheating on Mama June. This particular news outlet claimed they had information about June’s boyfriend sexting other women, including a mother-daughter duo. Alleged pictures and text messages were shown to Gina, and since she’s Mama June’s manager, Gina did her best to squash the story. But as she tried stopping the story from being printed, more information about Geno would emerge. It became impossible for her to control the situation, and eventually, the story was printed.

Meanwhile, Honey Boo Boo tried her best to focus on something positive, so she decided to try pursuing a career in standup comedy. After meeting a fellow comedian named Carol, Honey Boo Boo took some lessons and eventually performed in front of 100 people. And despite her nerves, she was a hit! Her jokes about her overweight family and troubled mom, Mama June, made the crowd burst into laughter. But the good times didn’t last very long.

As soon as Honey Boo Boo got off stage, she and her family learned about Geno’s June 2019 car crash. They also saw a video — taken by a neighbor — that showed Mama June trying to pick Geno up and get him inside. It was alarming to see, and everyone couldn’t believe that Geno was wearing a sheer outfit, but the video also showed that Mama June had seemingly returned home to Georgia. So even though Lauryn and Honey Boo Boo have been having fun in Los Angeles, they said it might be best for them to return home so they can try to talk some sense into their mom.

Want more drama? New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air Fridays at 9pm on WE tv.